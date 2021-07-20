Covid-19 in Austria: These Are the Updated Entry Rules
Due to today's amendment of the Austrian "COVID-19 Entry Regulation 2021", we bring you an update on the regulations for entering Austria.
The updated entry rules vary depending on the country of origin, but are roughly divided into three categories according to the entry regulation.
1.) Entry from countries with a low incidence of infection, i.e. from most European countries as well as from many other countries worldwide, tested, vaccinated and recovered persons may now enter quarantine-free.
Negative PCR tests must not be older than 72 hours, negative antigen tests must not be older than 48 hours. Self-tests recorded by authorities are also valid for a maximum of 24 hours under certain conditions. A vaccination document issued in English or German, for example the yellow vaccination certificate, counts as proof of vaccination.
A certificate of recovery is a medical or official confirmation in German or English of an infection survived in the past six months.
If proof of vaccination, recovery or testing cannot be presented, a test must be made up within 24 hours. Children twelve years of age and younger are exempt from this testing requirement.
The states and territories with low epidemiological risk are (not in alphabetical order):
- Albania
- Andorra
- Armenia
- Azerbaijan
- Australia
- Belgium
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Brunei
- Bulgaria
- Cyprus
- Denmark
- Germany
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Principality of Liechtenstein
- Greece
- Hong Kong
- Ireland
- Iceland
- Israel
- Italy
- Japan
- Jordan
- Canada
- Qatar
- Kosovo
- Croatia
- Latvia
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Macau
- Malta
- Moldova
- Monaco
- Montenegro
- New Zealand
- Netherlands
- North Macedonia
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Romania
- San Marino
- Saudi Arabia
- Sweden
- Serbia
- Singapore
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Spain
- Switzerland
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Czech Republic
- Hungary
- Vatican
- United States of America
- Vietnam
2.) Entry from virus variant countries is currently very limited.
A negative PCR test is required upon entry, and a mandatory ten-day quarantine is also required for the majority of business travelers.
The virus variant areas and states are (not in alphabetical order):
- Botswana
- Brazil
- Swaziland (Eswatini)
- India
- Lesotho
- Malawi
- Mozambique
- Namibia
- Nepal
- Russia
- Zambia
- Zimbabwe
- South Africa
- Uruguay
- United Kingdom
This provision will automatically expire at the end of August 31, 2021, and must therefore be renewed or updated before then.
3.) A quarantine requirement applies to entry from all other countries.
Vaccinated persons from these states do not have to enter quarantine, but tested persons do.
Quarantine can be terminated from the fifth day after entry with a new negative test result.
Exempted from the quarantine obligation are entries for professional reasons or for unforeseeable reasons worthy of special consideration in the family circle, as well as persons traveling as escorts in medical emergencies. There are also exceptions for school and college commuters, for visiting a life partner, and for family purposes.
Commuters may also enter, provided they have been vaccinated, tested or have recovered. However, a PCR or antigen test no more than seven days old is sufficient for entry. For commuters from countries not in category 1 or 2, the test result must be no more than 72 hours old.
Pre-Travel Clearance
"Pre Travel Clearance" online registration is required when entering the country from Category 2 and 3 countries. Using the form one may register at the earliest 72 hours before the planned entry into Austria.
COVID-19-Einreiseverordnung 2021
Pre-Travel-Clearance (English)
BMEIA Federal Ministry for Europe Integration and Foreign Affairs
BMASGK - Ministry of Social Affairs - BM fuer Arbeit Soziales Gesundheit und Konsumentenschutz