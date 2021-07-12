Sponsored Content
Latest Travel Restrictions Between the United Kindom and Austria
Lifestyle & Travel › Health ♦ Published: July 12, 2021; 18:57 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
There are still travel warnings regarding travel between the United Kingdom and Austria due to the spread of COVID-19 variants. Germany and some other EU countries are loosening restrictions on vaccinated Britons, but travelers should still expect to quarantine when traveling from Austria to the UK. Learn more about the latest travel restrictions between the two countries.
Austria has still not lifted most restrictions on travelers from the UK. / Picture: © Flickr / Guillaume Baviere / [CC BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)]
Travel between the United Kingdom and Austria is still under heavy restrictions. This is due to the spread of variants of COVID-19, particularly the Delta variant.
Travel to Austria from the U.K.
Currently, entry into Austria from the U.K. is prohibited, but there are exceptions for certain people. These include: …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Austria Eases Entry for USA and Serbia (June 23)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content