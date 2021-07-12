Latest Travel Restrictions Between the United Kindom and Austria

Lifestyle & TravelHealth ♦ Published: July 12, 2021; 18:57 ♦ (Vindobona)

There are still travel warnings regarding travel between the United Kingdom and Austria due to the spread of COVID-19 variants. Germany and some other EU countries are loosening restrictions on vaccinated Britons, but travelers should still expect to quarantine when traveling from Austria to the UK. Learn more about the latest travel restrictions between the two countries.

Austria has still not lifted most restrictions on travelers from the UK. / Picture: © Flickr / Guillaume Baviere / [CC BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)]

Travel between the United Kingdom and Austria is still under heavy restrictions. This is due to the spread of variants of COVID-19, particularly the Delta variant.

Travel to Austria from the U.K.

Currently, entry into Austria from the U.K. is prohibited, but there are exceptions for certain people. These include: …

