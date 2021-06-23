Austria Eases Entry for USA and Serbia
U.S. citizens, Serbs and citizens from nine other countries can enter Austria again. These countries have been added to the list, where only a 3-G proof (vaccinated, tested, recovered) is necessary for entering Austria. Read more about other travel updates below.
U.S. citizens, Serbs and citizens of nine other countries can enter Austria easier again. Free entry with the already known 3-G proof (vaccinated, tested, recovered) is thus possible for citizens of these countries. This provides for an amendment to the entry regulation, which will as of June 23.
In addition to the U.S. and Serbia, North Macedonia, Albania, Hong Kong, Japan, Macau, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam will also be added to the list of safe countries.
Direct Flights from UK Resume
As of June 21, direct flights from the United Kingdom to Austria have resumed. The flight ban installed by Austria due to the developments regarding the Covid-19 Delta variant in the UK ran out. However, infection rates in the UK are still on the rise, so these direct flights might be temporary.
Entry into Austria for British citizens is still not allowed. Since the United Kingdom is still on "virus variant list", only Austrian citizens and residents, along with residents of the EU/EEA and Switzerland, are allowed to enter Austria and make use of the direct flights.
Fore more information about current regulations and what you need to consider when traveling between the UK and Austria, visit https://www.bmeia.gv.at/en/austrian-embassy-london/.
Spain Lifts 3-G rule for Austria
Spain has removed Austria and several other countries from their list with high-risk countries with regard to Covid-19. This means that Austrians traveling to Spain do not have to show a negative Covid-19 test or proof of vaccination or recovery.