USA Ease Travel Warnings for Austria
The United States of America have re-evaluated their travel warning for Austria. Now, the State Department is advising to reconsider traveling, instead of completely discouraging traveling. Read more about the recommendations below.
The U.S. has eased its travel warning for Austria as well as for other EU countries as of June 8.
Now, Austria is on level three of the four-level warning system, which means that travelers should "reconsider travel" to Austria due to Covid-19. Previously, Austria has been a level four country, which means that the State Department advises that U.S. citizens do not travel to the country or to leave as soon as it is safe to do so.
For EU countries such as Portugal, Belgium, the Netherlands, Poland and Croatia, as well as Austria's neighbors the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Slovenia, the highest warning level continues to apply.
The reassessment does not change the ban on entry to the U.S. imposed because of the pandemic for foreigners from the European Schengen area. As a rule, entry from these countries is still only possible with a national interest exception.
With regard to travel to Austria, the U.S. State Department advises the following:
