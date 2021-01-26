Travel Austria-USA: Negative Covid-19 Test Required
The new President of the United States and the responsible departments have renewed the entry ban for European citizens. Thus, effective January 26, 2021, Austrians, Europeans and even U.S. citizens traveling to the USA need to provide a negative Covid-19 test result in order to be allowed to travel to the United States.
Beginning today, Jan. 26, all air passengers 2 years of age or older arriving to the U.S. must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test or proof of recovery from COVID-19 before boarding. This order applies to both foreign nationals and U.S. citizens. https://t.co/LHwfk8MpCo pic.twitter.com/RhG0JatoUP— U.S. Embassy Vienna (@usembvienna) January 26, 2021
The measure was extended to foreign travelers from South Africa to protect against a new variant of Covid-19.
"The national emergency caused by the coronavirus outbreak in the United States continues to pose a serious threat to our health and safety," the proclamation signed by Biden reads.
The official information of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) goes as follows:
"Effective January 26, 2021, all airline passengers to the United States ages two years and older must provide either a negative COVID-19 viral test taken within three calendar days of travel or provide a positive test result and documentation from a licensed health care provider or public health official of having recovered from COVID-19 in the 90 days preceding travel. "
Furthermore, it states that "passengers must also attest, under penalty of law, to having received a negative qualifying test result or to recovery from COVID-19 and medical clearance to travel. "
Airlines must deny boarding to passengers who do not meet these requirements.
Since March 2021, foreign travelers from Europe have not been allowed to enter the U.S., with few exceptions.
Former President Donald Trump had also imposed strict entry bans on foreigners from China, Iran and Brazil.
U.S. citizens have so far been exempt from the requirements.
However, the new requirement to present a negative Covid-19 test before flying to the U.S. will now apply to all travelers.
Further information about the testing requirement can be accessed here.
The U.S. Embassy in Vienna also recommends the following actions:
- Monitor the CDC website for latest guidance regarding testing requirements.
- Check with your air carriers or travel representative prior to departure for the United States.
- Check COVID-19 Country Specific Information updated information on COVID-19 related information including availability of testing.
- Visit travel.state.gov to view individual Travel Advisories for the most urgent threats to safety and security.
- Visit the Department of Homeland Security’s website on the latest travel restrictions to the United States.
- Click here for the COVID FAQs Search Tool.