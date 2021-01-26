Advertise with Vindobona.org

Travel Austria-USA: Negative Covid-19 Test Required

Lifestyle & TravelTravel ♦ Published: Yesterday; 16:55 ♦ (Vindobona)

The new President of the United States and the responsible departments have renewed the entry ban for European citizens. Thus, effective January 26, 2021, Austrians, Europeans and even U.S. citizens traveling to the USA need to provide a negative Covid-19 test result in order to be allowed to travel to the United States.

The United States have renewed the entry ban for all travelers from Europe. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / [Public Domain]

The new U.S. President Joe Biden has renewed the entry ban for European citizens.

The measure was extended to foreign travelers from South Africa to protect against a new variant of Covid-19.

"The national emergency caused by the coronavirus outbreak in the United States continues to pose a serious threat to our health and safety," the proclamation signed by Biden reads.

The official information of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)  goes as follows:

"Effective January 26, 2021, all airline passengers to the United States ages two years and older must provide either a negative COVID-19 viral test taken within three calendar days of travel or provide a positive test result and documentation from a licensed health care provider or public health official of having recovered from COVID-19 in the 90 days preceding travel. "

Furthermore, it states that "passengers must also attest, under penalty of law, to having received a negative qualifying test result or to recovery from COVID-19 and medical clearance to travel. "

Airlines must deny boarding to passengers who do not meet these requirements.

Since March 2021, foreign travelers from Europe have not been allowed to enter the U.S., with few exceptions.

Former President Donald Trump had also imposed strict entry bans on foreigners from China, Iran and Brazil.

U.S. citizens have so far been exempt from the requirements.

However, the new requirement to present a negative Covid-19 test before flying to the U.S. will now apply to all travelers.

Further information about the testing requirement can be accessed here.

The U.S. Embassy in Vienna also recommends the following actions:

Copyright © Vindobona. You may share using our article tools. Please don't cut articles from Vindobona and redistribute by email or post to the web.
Fast News Search
Related News
Mandatory Registration for Travel to Austria (January 12)
New EU Guidelines Relax Air Travelling (December 3, 2020)
Kurz: All of Europe in Middle of the Second Wave (October 30, 2020)
Read More
US Embassy Vienna, USA, Travel Warnings, COVID-19, Joe Biden, Coronavirus
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter