New EU Guidelines Relax Air Travelling

Published: Yesterday; 22:30

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) together with the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) have issued new guidelines for air travel, which should guide the member states in their respective decisions with regard to Covid-19 measures.

Empty European airports might be a thing of the past with the new guidelines issued by the EASA and ECDC. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Matt @ PEK from Taipei, Taiwan / CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)

Persons travelling by air during the Covid-19 pandemic should not automatically be considered potential vectors unless they have been in contact with a confirmed positive case.

This is stated in the new European guidelines for air travel from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). …

