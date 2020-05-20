Drastic Drop of over 99% in Passengers at Vienna International Airport

Lifestyle & TravelTravel ♦ Published: May 20, 2020; 09:43 ♦ (Vindobona)

The worldwide travel restrictions and flight cancellations resulting from Covid-19 have had a major impact on the development of traffic and earnings AT Vienna International Airport (Flughafen Wien Group). In April, the Group recorded a decline of 99.6% in the number of passengers and 99.5% at Vienna International Airport. Revenues for Q1/2020 fell by -9.0% to € 161.4 million.

In April, Vienna International Airport recorded a decline of 99.5% in the number of passengers. / Picture: © Vienna Airport / Flughafen Wien AG / Roman Boensch

“The COVID-19 crisis has shaken the global economy and has massively impacted the country’s economic landscape and tourism industry as well as Vienna as an aviation hub. This unprecedented crisis without parallel in the history of aviation poses major challenges …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Ryanair's Laudamotion to Close Vienna Base (May 22)
Coronavirus in Austria: Update (May 20)
Coronavirus: Vienna Airport Offers Tests to Avoid 14-Day Quarantine in Austria (May 12)
Read More
COVID-19, 2019-nCov, Coronavirus, Airline Industry, Flughafen Wien, VIA Vienna International Airport, Tourism Industry, Earnings, Guenther Ofner
Featured
Coronavirus in Austria: Update
Coronavirus in Vienna: Update - May 20, 2020
COVID-19: Current Key Figures from Vienna
See latest Vindobona Newsletter