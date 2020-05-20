Sponsored Content
Drastic Drop of over 99% in Passengers at Vienna International Airport
Lifestyle & Travel › Travel ♦ Published: May 20, 2020; 09:43 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
The worldwide travel restrictions and flight cancellations resulting from Covid-19 have had a major impact on the development of traffic and earnings AT Vienna International Airport (Flughafen Wien Group). In April, the Group recorded a decline of 99.6% in the number of passengers and 99.5% at Vienna International Airport. Revenues for Q1/2020 fell by -9.0% to € 161.4 million.
In April, Vienna International Airport recorded a decline of 99.5% in the number of passengers. / Picture: © Vienna Airport / Flughafen Wien AG / Roman Boensch
“The COVID-19 crisis has shaken the global economy and has massively impacted the country’s economic landscape and tourism industry as well as Vienna as an aviation hub. This unprecedented crisis without parallel in the history of aviation poses major challenges …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Coronavirus in Austria: Update (May 20)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content