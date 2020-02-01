Coronavirus in Austria: Update

Disposable face masks are NOT an effective protection against the coronavirus, but they can help reduce the risk of the virus spreading. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Rudolf Goldhammer Ru-go [Public Domain]

The number of current suspected cases is official information from the Austrian health authorities. These follow uniform criteria and are updated every day at 10:00 am.

Current suspected cases in Austria: 5: Lower Austria (1), Upper Austria (1), Salzburg (2), Vorarlberg (1)

Health Minister Rudolf Anschober emphasized that there is absolutely no reason for excitement at the moment, but that it needs the greatest attention and international coordination. This is well ensured by the Austrian health authorities in all areas.

Below you will also find frequently asked questions and answers on the novel coronavirus.

What is a coronavirus?

Coronaviruses (CoV) form a large family of viruses that can cause mild colds to severe pneumonia in humans. Other coronaviruses can cause a variety of infectious diseases in animals. Coronaviruses are transmitted between animals and humans.

Coronaviruses include the MERS coronavirus (MERS-CoV), which first appeared in humans in 2012, and the SARS coronavirus (SARS-CoV), first detected in 2003.

In 2020, a novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) was identified in China that has never been detected in humans before.

How dangerous is this novel coronavirus?

It is not yet possible to say exactly how dangerous the pathogen is. At the moment, the new coronavirus appears to be much less dangerous than MERS (up to 30 percent mortality) and SARS (approx. 10 percent mortality). The new coronavirus (2019-nCoV) is currently expected to have a mortality rate of up to three percent. Similar to the seasonal influenza virus (mortality below 1 percent), it mainly affects elderly people and immunocompromised persons.

How contagious is this novel coronavirus?

According to information available to date, there is a possibility of human-to-human transmission. Nevertheless, the risk of human-to-human transmission appears to be significantly lower than for seasonal flu.

What is the manifestation of the disease?

Infections of humans with common coronaviruses are usually mild and asymptomatic. Common signs of infection with the novel coronavirus include fever, cough, shortness of breath and difficulty breathing. In more severe cases, the infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death. There are also mild forms (symptoms of a cold) and infections without symptoms.

It is currently believed that the course of the disease is less severe in the novel coronavirus than in SARS and MERS.

How is the disease treated?

There is no vaccine. Treatment is symptomatic, i.e. by alleviating the symptoms of the disease, such as antipyretics.

How can one protect oneself against coronaviruses?

As with seasonal influenza, the following measures are recommended:

Wash your hands several times a day with soap and water

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue (not with your hands) if you cough or sneeze

Avoid direct contact with sick people

Can masks (disposable face masks) protect?

Disposable face masks are not an effective protection against viruses or bacteria that are transmitted in the air. But they can help reduce the risk of the virus spreading by "splashing" from sneezing or coughing.

Is there a travel warning for China?

There is a high security risk (security level 3) in the Chinese province of Hubei due to the spread of the coronavirus (2019-nCoV). The Foreign Ministry advises against unnecessary travel. Further information can be found on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Is there a risk from Chinese tourists and travellers from China?

As with all infectious diseases, long-distance travel poses a certain risk for the worldwide spread of pathogens. However, the WHO does not currently recommend any travel or trade restrictions.

There are no direct flights between Austria and the primarily affected region in China.

The Chinese authorities report that travel connections to and from Wuhan (airport, railway stations, bus stations) have been suspended at present in order to further contain the spread of the disease, as most cases are still recorded in Wuhan or have a concrete travel connection to Wuhan. Residents of Wuhan are therefore only allowed to leave the central Chinese city if special reasons are given.

What happens if a sick person lands in Austria by plane?

If suspicious symptoms are registered in a passenger on board a landing aircraft, the ground staff is informed and special preparations are made.

What happens if a suspicious or sick person is detected in Austria?

If a suspicious case occurs, special safety criteria are applied, which are set by the Ministry of Health: For example, a sick person is isolated, contact persons who do not show any symptoms are informed and receive medical care for two weeks (regular temperature measurement). Tests are only carried out if these contacts show symptoms of a disease. All measures are aimed at ensuring that as few people as possible in Austria are infected by the pathogen.

Can the coronavirus be transmitted by trade goods from China?

There are no indications that trade goods pose a risk. The cases diagnosed so far indicate close contact with diseased persons as a source of infection. The primary source of the outbreak is assumed to be an animal or animal food on a fish market in Wuhan.

I will travel to China soon. What precautions should I take?

Based on the information currently available, the World Health Organization has not recommended any restrictions on travel or trade. You should check the latest travel advice before you leave.

Travellers to China should note the following during their stay:

Avoid contact with sick people Avoid contact with animals (alive or dead) Markets involving live animals or animal products should be avoided Wash your hands regularly with soap and water Where can travellers coming from China go to find out if they are infected?

If you suspect that you have been infected with the corona virus and are showing symptoms such as fever, contact your family doctor by phone or call the Health Advisory Service on 1450. Never go directly to the doctor to prevent possible infection of others.

Can I get tested for coronavirus? Where (family doctor?), how long does it take to get a result?

The doctor will decide whether you are indeed a suspected case and, if so, arrange for the test to be carried out. The result will be available within a few hours.

Laboratory Diagnostics in Austria?

Virus nucleic acid detection is possible after calling the Centre for Virology at the Medical University of Vienna (Zentrum für Virologie an der Medizinischen Universität Wien).

Suitable sample material for PCR-diagnostics are

Bronchoalveolar lavages

Tracheal secretion

Sputum (= sputum)

Throat rinse water

Swabs (e.g. throat, nasal cavity)

How are hospitals prepared?

With regard to hospital hygiene measures in the event of suspected and confirmed cases of illness, the procedure is currently analogous to SARS and MERS and is to be carried out according to the specifications of the local hospital hygiene team.

In general, only the isolation of patients is recommended, as well as the wearing of protective clothing for the staff (gown, mask, goggles).

Coronavirus Hotline in Austria

Phone: 0800 555 621

Monday to Friday from 09:00 to 17:00