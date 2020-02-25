Coronavirus in Vienna: Update
It can be assumed that an unknown number of people have already been infected in Vienna. After the proven and confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Tyrol and Upper Austria, it is only a matter of time before the first cases are recorded in Vienna. Medical science does not yet know the virus exactly. What is known so far is that in 80 percent of the cases the infection is mild. The mortality rate is currently three per cent, compared with just under one per cent for influenza. What is the Vienna Pandemic Plan? What is the situation in Vienna and what can be done individually? Questions and answers on the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) below.
According to Vienna's Health City Council, the city is prepared.
Various media report that in case of a pandemic two complete hospitals would even be closed exclusively for corona patients.
Suspected cases are currently accommodated in the hospitals Kaiser-Franz-Josef-Spital or the Otto-Wagner-Spital on Baumgartner Höhe under isolation conditions, where a total of 500 beds are available.
Health City Councillor Peter Hacker expects the coronavirus to reach Vienna shortly: "We are prepared for it to happen".
In case of a pandemic, only emergencies and cancer patients will be treated in Vienna. Planned operations such as hip or knee joints would no longer be performed.
The fact that the population is currently advised to store food, water and medicines at home for at least two weeks is "standard information" of the disaster control.
For questions about the coronavirus, the experts of the AGES (Austrian Agency for Health and Food Safety) can be contacted by phone at 0800 555 621
People who suspect they have been infected with the coronavirus and show symptoms should call the health phone number 1450.
Questions and answers on the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV)
What is the novel coronavirus?
Coronaviruses (CoV) form a large family of viruses that can cause mild colds to severe pneumonia in humans. Other coronaviruses can cause a variety of infectious diseases in animals. Some coronaviruses can be transmitted from animals to humans.
Coronaviruses include the MERS coronavirus (MERS-CoV), which first appeared in humans in 2012, and the SARS coronavirus (SARS-CoV), which was first detected in 2003. At the end of 2019, a novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) was identified in China that has never been detected in humans before.
How dangerous is this novel coronavirus?
It is not yet possible to say exactly how dangerous the pathogen really is. At the moment, the new coronavirus appears to be significantly less dangerous than MERS and SARS. Similar to seasonal influenza, older people and immunocompromised persons are particularly affected.
How contagious is this novel coronavirus?
According to information available to date, there is a possibility of human-to-human transmission. No case of the novel coronavirus has yet been detected in Austria.
What are the symptoms?
Infections of humans with common coronaviruses are usually mild and without symptoms.
Common signs of infection with the novel coronavirus include
- Fever
- Cough
- Sore throat
- Shortness of breath
- Breathing difficulties
and in the 14 days before the onset of symptoms:
- close contact with a confirmed or probable case of coronavirus, or
- stay in a region where sustained transmission of coronavirus must be assumed, or
- stay or work in a health care facility where patients with a coronavirus infection are or have been treated.
What can be understood by "close contact"?
Stay in the same place (classroom, workplace, apartment or household, hospital or other health care facility, other residential facility, barracks or holiday camp - regardless of the length of stay) Care or nursing as medical staff or family member of a probable or confirmed case
In more severe cases, the infection can cause pneumonia or severe respiratory syndrome. There are also mild forms (symptoms of a cold) and infections without symptoms. It is currently believed that the course of the disease is less severe in the new type of coronavirus than in SARS and MERS.
How is this novel coronavirus treated?
The treatment is symptomatic, i.e. by alleviating the symptoms of the disease. Currently, no vaccine is available.
What do I need to know about the novel coronavirus?
Under what circumstances can I be affected by the novel coronavirus?
If you have the symptoms listed below - especially if you have been in China in the last 14 days - the authorities ask you to call the Health Care Telephone 1450 immediately:
Fever Cough Shortness of breath
Breathing difficulties
In more severe cases, the infection can cause pneumonia or severe respiratory syndrome. There are also mild forms (symptoms of a cold) and infections without symptoms. It is currently believed that the course of the disease is less severe in the new type of coronavirus than in SARS and MERS.
I believe I am a suspected case. What should I do?
If you have the above mentioned symptoms, please note the following:
Stay at home. Please call Health Extension 1450. Tell the staff on the phone, when which symptoms started. You will then receive further advice, which you should follow exactly. If you cough or sneeze, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your crook of your arm (not with your hands). Dispose of the handkerchief immediately and wash your hands afterwards.
What happens if I have had contact with a person suspected of having coronavirus?
You will be contacted by the health authority (Magistrate's Department 15) and should watch for signs such as fever and cough until the all-clear can be given.
What happens if I am a suspected case?
The Vienna Professional Rescue Service will pick you up and take you to the Kaiser-Franz-Josef-Spital.
There you will be accommodated and cared for under isolation conditions in specially designated departments.
Within 48 hours a possible infection with the coronavirus can be excluded or confirmed.
The department at the Kaiser Franz Josef Hospital specializing in diagnosis and treatment has decades of experience and the highest technical standards.
When can the all-clear be given for me?
A finding is available within 48 hours at the latest.
Information about the Viennese hospitals
Are Viennese hospitals prepared for the novel coronavirus?
Vienna has drawn up its own influenza pandemic plan for the city based on the federal pandemic plan.
The pandemic plan is the basis for all further pandemic plans, which will be adapted to current circumstances if necessary.
At the beginning of the respective pandemic, patients are treated in hospitals in the 1st step
- SMZ-Süd
- Kaiser-Franz-Josef-Spital
- SMZ-Baumgartner Höhe
- Otto-Wagner-Spital and
- Children in the children's infection department of the Wilhelminenspital
where they are accommodated and cared for in isolation in specially designed compartments.
In a 2nd and 3rd step, wards/departments are then available in other hospitals.
The department specializing in diagnosis and treatment at the Kaiser Franz Josef Hospital has decades of experience and has the highest technical standards.
Is there sufficient capacity for the novel coronavirus?
In total, the Viennese hospital association has earmarked about 500 beds for the care of patients with pandemic diseases in the event of a pandemic.
If this number is not sufficient, another 200 or so beds are available in the private hospital sector.
Is there a travel warning for China?
High security risk (security level 4)
When travelling to China, the high safety risk associated with the spread of the coronavirus and the associated traffic disruption is pointed out. It is advised to postpone unnecessary trips.
Partial travel warning (security level 5)
This applies in Hubei province due to the spread of coronavirus. We warn against travelling to this area.
The BMEIA Federal Ministry for Europe Integration and Foreign Affairs advises against unnecessary travel. Further information can be found on the website of the BMEIA Federal Ministry for Europe Integration and Foreign Affairs.
I will be traveling to China soon. What do I need to know?
Travellers to China should note the following during their stay:
Avoid contact with sick people.
Avoid contact with animals (alive or dead).
Markets with live animals or animal products should be avoided.
Wash your hands regularly with soap and water.