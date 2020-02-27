Coronavirus-Infected Person has been in Hospital for Several Days

The 72-year-old who tested positive for the coronavirus today has already been in hospital for ten days. This was announced by the Health City Councillor at a press conference early this afternoon. In another case, he said, there is a very high suspicion of infection.

The 72-year-old man is the first confirmed case of coronavirus in Vienna. He had already been in hospital for ten days with classic flu symptoms, the Health City Councillor said.

During the weekend, he was ordered to routinely test all patients with symptoms for the coronavirus. In the course of this testing, this patient tested positive.

Three hospital departments blocked

In any case, we will bring home accompanied the employees who directly cared for the patient, Hacker continued at the press conference, according to ORF. These would be put under domestic quarantine. Three departments of the Rudolfstiftung hospital have been closed.

The patient was transferred to the Kaiser-Franz-Josef-Spital today.

His current condition was classified as seriously ill.

The health service of the city of Vienna was now busy quantifying all contacts of the man. We have not been able to detect a single further case of illness in the group that is manageable for us", said the medical director of the hospital association.

It is still unclear where the 72-year-old was infected.

