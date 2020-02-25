Coronavirus in Austria: Live-Ticker
On this website you can find information and guidance from Vindobona.org regarding the current outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Austria. Vindobona.org is being informed by local Austrian and global health authorities to rapidly disseminate information and knowledge on this new virus, and to provide advice to travellers and expats on measures to protect health and prevent the spread of this outbreak. Please visit this page for daily updates.
"Coronavirus in Austria: Live-Ticker" - You will find current information in chronological descending order:
19:21 Austrian Health Minister: Unity at conference of European health ministers in Rome
EU Commission and Health Ministers agree: Europe is not protected by border closures but by a common strategy against the spread of the corona virus
The EU Health Commissioner and the Health Ministers of France, Switzerland, Slovenia, Croatia, Germany, Italy and Austria met today in Rome to develop joint strategies against the spread of the corona virus.
Health Minister Rudi Anschober: "We put the fight against the corona virus at the top of our countries' agenda. And we are in complete agreement on the approach to be taken - we want to limit the spread by immediately containing every case of illness, isolating the persons affected and their surroundings in order to prevent further spread. We are currently practising this in the new cases of illness in Tyrol, Switzerland and France; Italy is practising it very aggressively these days. Among other things, with already 6200 tests and the isolation of several communities. All of us together want to support Italy with all our strength, because the question of the spread of the corona virus in Europe will be decided very strongly in Italy".
17:21 Declaration of the Federal Government in Parliament
"In the National Council, the Federal Government will make a statement next Thursday on the current situation regarding the coronavirus". Health Minister Rudolf Anschober and Interior Minister Karl Nehammer will inform Parliament at the beginning of the National Council session.
17:20 Suspected Case of Coronavirus in Upper Austria
A suspected case of coronavirus occurred today in the Upper Austrian city of Linz. A 55-year-old man from Linz "showed symptoms after a trip to Italy to Venice, which could indicate an infection with the novel virus". He was then immediately isolated by the doctors in the office of a general practitioner. The all-clear was given in the late afternoon. The tests for COVID-19 were negative.
15:03 Health and Interior Ministers inform about measures
In Tyrol 2 people tested positive for the virus and are currently isolated and medically cared for in the Innsbruck clinic.
Health Minister Rudolf Anschober: "Both affected persons reacted correctly and called the doctor immediately after their arrival on Friday after the symptoms appeared. Now the authorities are investigating the contacts according to the present plans in order to be able to prevent the spread of the virus".
"The provincial police headquarters in Tyrol will carry out investigations in the environment of the sick persons on behalf of the health authorities. In particular, it must be established with whom and when the two persons concerned had contact in the last few days", said Minister of the Interior Nehammer.
The competent health authorities, the province of Tyrol and the municipal authorities of the city of Innsbruck, will take the necessary health authority measures.
Anschober: "The health authorities and our interdepartmental crisis team are prepared for this. Measures have been taken to treat those affected immediately and to isolate the identified contact persons. Austria is prepared for this situation and we are proceeding in close coordination with neighbouring countries and the EU Commission".
The Ministry of the Interior will immediately implement all measures taken by the competent health authorities. As a precautionary measure, a permanent staff has already been set up in the Ministry of the Interior, where the Minister of the Interior will be able to see the situation for himself in the course of the afternoon.
"It is important to establish close information chains, both between the active authorities in Austria and with neighbouring countries", said Nehammer.
The coronavirus hotline of the Austrian Agency for Health and Food Safety (AGES) is now available 24 hours a day, seven days a week from 0-24 hours, on the toll-free number 0800 555 621.
14:39 Defence Minister Klaudia Tanner informed by the General Staff about current developments
Defence Minister Klaudia Tanner was informed about the concrete plans and measures of the General Staff and the Federal Armed Forces regarding the Corona situation.
"The Federal Armed Forces is the strategic reserve for action of the Republic of Austria. We are therefore taking all measures necessary to increase our readiness. Should the Federal Armed Forces be called upon to provide assistance, our soldiers will be able to react quickly and provide comprehensive assistance", said the Defence Minister.
Today, the Federal Ministry of Defence ordered an increased readiness for command and control for part of the armed forces; for the time being, this concerns only the command personnel and is intended to ensure their immediate availability. In addition, the concrete availability of all NBC forces, the military police and the medical staff will be determined. Furthermore, the available transport capacity for land and air transport will be checked.
A possible deployment of the Federal Armed Forces would take place on the basis of the Armed Forces Act in the form of an assistance request.
Minister of Defence Klaudia Tanner will visit the NBC Defence Centre in Korneuburg on Thursday afternoon, 27 February 2020, to see for herself how the preparations are proceeding. On the one hand, she will be briefed on concrete deployment options and on the course of a possible mission. There will also be a demonstration by the NBC defence team on the subject of decontamination.
12:49 Far right Austrian Freedom Party demands immediate border controls and wants to quarantine "illegal" immigrants
In view of the two Corona cases in Innsbruck, the FPÖ club chairman Herbert Kickl reiterated his demand for border controls.
Border traffic should be kept to a minimum. Everything must be done to prevent the virus from spreading further in Austria. The federal government should abandon its appeasement policy.
In addition, Kickl demanded that communication be significantly improved. A communication centre for complete and timely information of the citizens was the order of the day. This was also necessary to avoid panic among the people.
Kickl also demanded that illegal immigrants or asylum seekers be quarantined with immediate effect. "In the case of illegal immigrants or asylum seekers who are apprehended in Austria or in the border region, we usually know little or nothing about where they came from and with whom they have had contact. A quarantine is therefore unavoidable.
12:11 Greens demand that the protection of health is the highest priority
The development of the spread of the coronavirus leads to uncertainty worldwide. The Vienna City Government is also taking precautionary measures to prevent a possible spread of the virus, should a case of infection occur in Vienna.
Hygiene recommendations and support if people want to get information can be obtained at any time from the Health Phone 1450.
A quarantine station has been set up at the Favoriten Hospital (KFJ) to care for sick people there and test for the virus.
"Together we are working to react to this situation with all due caution and to do everything possible to protect the health and safety of the Viennese people", said the health spokeswoman of Green Vienna.
11:23 Statement of the Social Democratic Party (SPÖ): Information offensive on the coronavirus must start immediately
According to Rendi-Wagner, the spread of the coronavirus is progressing and the population is rightly asking itself many questions, for example about protection against the virus.
"The most important thing now is easily accessible information for the population," said Rendi-Wagner, who welcomes the fact that the government has taken up her demand for an information offensive. This should start immediately. "We must not allow time to pass by.
Information and education must be at the centre of attention. Because it is important that people know how to protect themselves and thus contain the spread of the virus, and to avoid panic," said the SPÖ chairwoman.
Good crisis coordination is important in order to coordinate the three ministries concerned, nine federal states and international exchange with the EU and WHO. "I call for a national crisis coordinator. In addition, the issue of coronavirus should be given priority at the National Security Council," said Rendi-Wagner. Among other things, it will discuss what plan the Government's crisis management has for various scenarios.
11:10 Tyrolean Governor Reports First Two Coronavirus Cases in Austria
In the Austrian province of Tyrol, two people have been proven to be infected with the coronavirus. A second test was also positive. These are the first two confirmed cases in Austria. The infected persons are two 24-year-old Italians from Lombardy who live in the Tyrolean capital Innsbruck.