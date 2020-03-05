COVID-19: Current Key Figures from Vienna
1,795 calls on the issue of corona virus and 100 COVID-19 tests per day and night are confronted with 16 confirmed cases of disease in Vienna.
According to an update from the Vienna State Medical Directorate and the Medical Crisis Committee of the City of Vienna, the current key figures on the Covid-19 virus situation in Vienna are as follows:
As of Thursday, March 5, 2020: 16 cases confirmed.
The Ärztefunkdienst 141 and the Health Service have been working around the clock for a week now and have carried out 100 corona tests (nose and throat swabs) per day and night on persons showing the corresponding symptoms of the virus.
The health hotline 1450 has currently received 1,795 calls about the corona virus.
With immediate effect, the Ärztefunkdienst is now handling 141 suspected cases of corona at home in Vienna
Since Friday, 28 February 2020, the doctors of the Ärztefunkdienst 141 of the Medical Association for Vienna have been on corona duty 24 hours a day.
During the day, there are currently three vehicles of the Vienna Ärztefunkdienst 141 on the road at the same time, and at least one at night, with additional vehicles being added if necessary.
Within 24 hours, about 100 suspected corona cases are visited at home and tests are taken.
In addition to the tests, the Vienna-based mobile Ärztefunkdienst 141 will now also take over the further medical care of suspected corona cases at home.
"The doctors who are available for the gruelling corona operation in Vienna are doing an excellent job, in addition to their full-time jobs in Viennese hospitals or in their own surgeries," emphasises Thomas Szekeres, President of the Vienna Medical Association. "Only because the corona emergency plan worked out with the City of Vienna and the Hospital Association (KAV) is so well implemented by the Medical Radio Service 141 and because suspected cases of corona are treated at home, has it been possible to keep the number of actual corona infected persons in the two million metropolis of Vienna relatively low so far", adds the Vice President of the Medical Association for Vienna.
Therefore, it is still particularly important that persons suffering from the symptoms coughing, shortness of breath and fever and who have had contact with a person confirmed to be suffering from coronavirus or who have returned from a stay in a region affected by coronavirus, do not visit a surgery or an outpatient clinic under any circumstances. "These patients should call Health Hotline 1450 There, after an initial inquiry, they will be connected to the physicians of the 141 medical hotline, which will send a doctor to their home in case of suspicion".
Information can also be obtained from the service number of the Agency for Health and Food Security (AGES) at 0800 555 621.