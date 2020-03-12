Austria Reports First Death from COVID-19
The first death in Austria due to the coronavirus was reported from Vienna today. A 69-year-old man died last night in the Kaiser-Franz-Josef Hospital.
A 69-year-old man - returning from Italy with pre-existing conditions - died last night in the Kaiser Franz-Josef Hospital, the medical crisis team of the City of Vienna announced.
Visiting ban in Vienna community hospitals - only acute treatment and surgery that cannot be postponed
In order to stem the spread of the corona virus, restrictions will be imposed on Vienna's hospitals.
Visits to the sick will be prohibited until further notice.
In order to enforce this measure, entrance controls will be carried out in all hospitals, announced Health City Councillor Peter Hacker.
Furthermore, all postponable operations will be postponed to a later date, except for an absolute minimum.
"We ask the people of Vienna for their understanding, but we must protect and conserve our resources and personnel in the central area of health care - the hospitals. There are absolutely no restrictions on acute treatments or operations," said Health City Councillor Hacker.
The Vienna Health City Council announces further measures, which are already in preparation.