Coronavirus in Lower Austria: Update
The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has also hit Austria's largest federal state in terms of area, Lower Austria, hard and the number of infected cases is constantly increasing. Below we look at the official data of the Office of the Provincial Government of Lower Austria, and analyze the structure of deaths and infections both provincially (Bundesland) and by district (Bezirk). Questions and answers on the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) below.
What is the situation in Lower Austria?
The Office of the Provincial Government of Lower Austria and the Lower Austrian Medical Crisis Staff regularly inform about the current case numbers and other key figures on the Covid-19 virus pandemic in Lower Austria.
You will find the current data of the federal state of Lower Austria (population: 1,677,542) below.
As of Thursday, March 19, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. (local time) the state of the coronavirus infections in Lower Austria is as follows:
- Infections: To date, 283 COVID-19 infections have been confirmed.
- Phone calls: To date, 11,290 COVID-19 calls have been made to the health hotline.
- Tests: To date, 2.101 COVID-19 tests (nose and throat swabs) have been performed.
- Tests that are still under investigation: At present, 403 tests are still under investigation and therefore still open.
- Deaths: To date, there have been no confirmed COVID-19 deaths.
Additions to the available data:
Of the 283 confirmed positive cases in Lower Austria, 14 cases at district level could not yet be assigned by the Lower Austrian medical staff.
The remaining 269 positive tests are distributed among the districts of Amstetten (48), Baden (9), Bruck an der Leitha (10), Gänserndorf (2), Gmünd (1), Hollabrunn (2), Korneuburg (46), Krems (5), Krems-Stadt (2), Lilienfeld (4), Melk (6), Mistelbach (13), Mödling (29), Neunkirchen (16), St. Pölten-Land (26), St. Pölten-Stadt (1), Scheibbs (3), Tulln (44), Waidhofen an der Thaya (1) and Wiener Neustadt (1).