Coronavirus in Europe: Update
According to the WHO World Health Organisation, the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) has now shifted to Europe, where there are now more deaths than in the rest of the world. The number of infected and dead people is currently doubling every five to six days in most European countries. Many of the 32 European countries presented in this study are already under a state of emergency with curfews and border controls. There is also a lack of doctors, lung respiratory equipment and hospital beds. Following the situation update for the European Union, EEA, United Kingdom and Switzerland, as of March 20, 2020.
The number of current suspected and actual cases is official information from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), which is located in Frösunda, north of Stockholm City in Sweden.
These follow uniform criteria and are updated regularly throughout the day (please return for updated numbers).
Confirmed cases of disease - status as of Friday, March 20, 2020, 00.00 p.m.:
As of today, a total of 220,199 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide.
As of today, a total of 91,696 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported in the 32 European countries (EU/EEA, United Kingdom and Switzerland).
The number of deaths worldwide is currently 9,002.
The total number of deaths in Europe is currently 4,168 deaths.
Sorted from A-Z that is: Austria (7), Belgium (14), Bulgaria (3), Denmark (4), France (264), Germany (28), Greece (5), Hungary (1), Ireland (2), Italy (2978), Luxembourg (4), Netherlands (58), Norway (6), Poland (5), Portugal (2), Slovakia (1), Slovenia (1), Spain (638), Sweden (10), Switzerland (33), UK United Kingdom (104).
Coronavirus Cases - Following deaths have so far been reported by following countries:
Sorted by Total Cases:
|Countries, Regions
|Total Cases
|New Cases
|Total Deaths
|New Deaths
|Italy
|35,713
|4,207
|2,978
|475
|Spain
|14,769
|2,943
|638
|105
|Germany
|12,327
|2,913
|28
|2
|France
|9,134
|1,404
|264
|89
|Switzerland
|3,115
|373
|33
|6
|UK United Kingdom
|2,626
|676
|104
|33
|Netherlands
|2,051
|346
|58
|15
|Austria
|1,843
|372
|7
|3
|Norway
|1,598
|114
|6
|2
|Belgium
|1,486
|243
|14
|4
|Sweden
|1,301
|105
|10
|2
|Denmark
|1,057
|13
|4
|0
|Portugal
|642
|194
|2
|1
|Czech Republic
|572
|189
|0
|Greece
|418
|31
|5
|0
|Ireland
|366
|74
|2
|0
|Finland
|359
|65
|0
|Luxembourg
|335
|132
|4
|2
|Poland
|305
|59
|5
|0
|Slovenia
|286
|11
|1
|0
|Romania
|260
|76
|0
|Estonia
|258
|33
|0
|Iceland
|250
|51
|0
|Slovakia
|105
|33
|1
|1
|Croatia
|99
|34
|0
|Bulgaria
|94
|13
|3
|1
|Latvia
|86
|37
|0
|Hungary
|73
|15
|1
|0
|Cyprus
|58
|12
|0
|Malta
|48
|18
|0
|Lithuania
|34
|16
|0
|Liechtenstein
|28
|21
|0
|Total:
|91,696
|14,823
|4,168
|741
Sorted by Total Deaths:
|Countries
|Total Cases
|New Cases
|Total Deaths
|New Deaths
|Italy
|35,713
|4,207
|2,978
|475
|Spain
|14,769
|2,943
|638
|105
|France
|9,134
|1,404
|264
|89
|UK United Kingdom
|2,626
|676
|104
|33
|Netherlands
|2,051
|346
|58
|15
|Switzerland
|3,115
|373
|33
|6
|Germany
|12,327
|2,913
|28
|2
|Belgium
|1,486
|243
|14
|4
|Sweden
|1,301
|105
|10
|2
|Austria
|1,843
|372
|7
|3
|Norway
|1,598
|114
|6
|2
|Greece
|418
|31
|5
|0
|Poland
|305
|59
|5
|0
|Denmark
|1,057
|13
|4
|0
|Luxembourg
|335
|132
|4
|2
|Bulgaria
|94
|13
|3
|1
|Portugal
|642
|194
|2
|1
|Ireland
|366
|74
|2
|0
|Slovenia
|286
|11
|1
|0
|Slovakia
|105
|33
|1
|1
|Hungary
|73
|15
|1
|0
|Czech Republic
|572
|189
|0
|Finland
|359
|65
|0
|Romania
|260
|76
|0
|Estonia
|258
|33
|0
|Iceland
|250
|51
|0
|Croatia
|99
|34
|0
|Latvia
|86
|37
|0
|Cyprus
|58
|12
|0
|Malta
|48
|18
|0
|Lithuania
|34
|16
|0
|Liechtenstein
|28
|21
|0
|Total
|91,696
|14,823
|4,168
|741
Sorted from A-Z:
|Countries
|Total Cases
|New Cases
|Total Deaths
|New Deaths
|Austria
|1,843
|372
|7
|3
|Belgium
|1,486
|243
|14
|4
|Bulgaria
|94
|13
|3
|1
|Croatia
|99
|34
|0
|Cyprus
|58
|12
|0
|Czech Republic
|572
|189
|0
|Denmark
|1,057
|13
|4
|0
|Estonia
|258
|33
|0
|Finland
|359
|65
|0
|France
|9,134
|1,404
|264
|89
|Germany
|12,327
|2,913
|28
|2
|Greece
|418
|31
|5
|0
|Hungary
|73
|15
|1
|0
|Iceland
|250
|51
|0
|Ireland
|366
|74
|2
|0
|Italy
|35,713
|4,207
|2,978
|475
|Latvia
|86
|37
|0
|Liechtenstein
|28
|21
|0
|Lithuania
|34
|16
|0
|Luxembourg
|335
|132
|4
|2
|Malta
|48
|18
|0
|Netherlands
|2,051
|346
|58
|15
|Norway
|1,598
|114
|6
|2
|Poland
|305
|59
|5
|0
|Portugal
|642
|194
|2
|1
|Romania
|260
|76
|0
|Slovakia
|105
|33
|1
|1
|Slovenia
|286
|11
|1
|0
|Spain
|14,769
|2,943
|638
|105
|Sweden
|1,301
|105
|10
|2
|Switzerland
|3,115
|373
|33
|6
|UK United Kingdom
|2,626
|676
|104
|33
|Total
|91,696
|14,823
|4,168
|741