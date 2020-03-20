Coronavirus in Europe: Update

According to the WHO World Health Organisation, the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) has now shifted to Europe, where there are now more deaths than in the rest of the world. The number of infected and dead people is currently doubling every five to six days in most European countries. Many of the 32 European countries presented in this study are already under a state of emergency with curfews and border controls. There is also a lack of doctors, lung respiratory equipment and hospital beds. Following the situation update for the European Union, EEA, United Kingdom and Switzerland, as of March 20, 2020.

Italy's coronavirus death toll has overtaken China's. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / CDC/ Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAM / Public Domain Description

The number of current suspected and actual cases is official information from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), which is located in Frösunda, north of Stockholm City in Sweden.

These follow uniform criteria and are updated regularly throughout the day (please return for updated numbers).

Confirmed cases of disease - status as of Friday, March 20, 2020, 00.00 p.m.:

As of today, a total of 220,199 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide.

As of today, a total of 91,696 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported in the 32 European countries (EU/EEA, United Kingdom and Switzerland).

The number of deaths worldwide is currently 9,002.

The total number of deaths in Europe is currently 4,168 deaths.

Sorted from A-Z that is: Austria (7), Belgium (14), Bulgaria (3), Denmark (4), France (264), Germany (28), Greece (5), Hungary (1), Ireland (2), Italy (2978), Luxembourg (4), Netherlands (58), Norway (6), Poland (5), Portugal (2), Slovakia (1), Slovenia (1), Spain (638), Sweden (10), Switzerland (33), UK United Kingdom (104).

Coronavirus Cases - Following deaths have so far been reported by following countries:

Sorted by Total Cases:

Countries, Regions Total Cases New Cases Total Deaths New Deaths
Italy 35,713 4,207 2,978 475
Spain 14,769 2,943 638 105
Germany 12,327 2,913 28 2
France 9,134 1,404 264 89
Switzerland 3,115 373 33 6
UK United Kingdom 2,626 676 104 33
Netherlands 2,051 346 58 15
Austria 1,843 372 7 3
Norway 1,598 114 6 2
Belgium 1,486 243 14 4
Sweden 1,301 105 10 2
Denmark 1,057 13 4 0
Portugal 642 194 2 1
Czech Republic 572 189 0
Greece 418 31 5 0
Ireland 366 74 2 0
Finland 359 65 0
Luxembourg 335 132 4 2
Poland 305 59 5 0
Slovenia 286 11 1 0
Romania 260 76 0
Estonia 258 33 0
Iceland 250 51 0
Slovakia 105 33 1 1
Croatia 99 34 0
Bulgaria 94 13 3 1
Latvia 86 37 0
Hungary 73 15 1 0
Cyprus 58 12 0
Malta 48 18 0
Lithuania 34 16 0
Liechtenstein 28 21 0
Total: 91,696 14,823 4,168 741

 

Sorted by Total Deaths:

Countries Total Cases New Cases Total Deaths New Deaths
Italy 35,713 4,207 2,978 475
Spain 14,769 2,943 638 105
France 9,134 1,404 264 89
UK United Kingdom 2,626 676 104 33
Netherlands 2,051 346 58 15
Switzerland 3,115 373 33 6
Germany 12,327 2,913 28 2
Belgium 1,486 243 14 4
Sweden 1,301 105 10 2
Austria 1,843 372 7 3
Norway 1,598 114 6 2
Greece 418 31 5 0
Poland 305 59 5 0
Denmark 1,057 13 4 0
Luxembourg 335 132 4 2
Bulgaria 94 13 3 1
Portugal 642 194 2 1
Ireland 366 74 2 0
Slovenia 286 11 1 0
Slovakia 105 33 1 1
Hungary 73 15 1 0
Czech Republic 572 189 0
Finland 359 65 0
Romania 260 76 0
Estonia 258 33 0
Iceland 250 51 0
Croatia 99 34 0
Latvia 86 37 0
Cyprus 58 12 0
Malta 48 18 0
Lithuania 34 16 0
Liechtenstein 28 21 0
Total 91,696 14,823 4,168 741

 

Sorted from A-Z:

Countries Total Cases New Cases Total Deaths New Deaths
Austria 1,843 372 7 3
Belgium 1,486 243 14 4
Bulgaria 94 13 3 1
Croatia 99 34 0
Cyprus 58 12 0
Czech Republic 572 189 0
Denmark 1,057 13 4 0
Estonia 258 33 0
Finland 359 65 0
France 9,134 1,404 264 89
Germany 12,327 2,913 28 2
Greece 418 31 5 0
Hungary 73 15 1 0
Iceland 250 51 0
Ireland 366 74 2 0
Italy 35,713 4,207 2,978 475
Latvia 86 37 0
Liechtenstein 28 21 0
Lithuania 34 16 0
Luxembourg 335 132 4 2
Malta 48 18 0
Netherlands 2,051 346 58 15
Norway 1,598 114 6 2
Poland 305 59 5 0
Portugal 642 194 2 1
Romania 260 76 0
Slovakia 105 33 1 1
Slovenia 286 11 1 0
Spain 14,769 2,943 638 105
Sweden 1,301 105 10 2
Switzerland 3,115 373 33 6
UK United Kingdom 2,626 676 104 33
Total 91,696 14,823 4,168 741
