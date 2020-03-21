Coronavirus Worldwide Update - March 21, 2020

Worldwide deaths will exceed 12,000 in the next few hours, according to data collected by the ECDC Centre in Sweden. More than 279,000 people have been infected, while some 93,000 have recovered. According to the WHO World Health Organisation, the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) has now shifted to the Western world, where there are now more deaths than in the rest of the world. The number of infected and dead people is currently doubling every five to six days in most countries. Following is the situation update as of March 21, 2020.

Worldwide deaths will exceed 12,000 in the next few hours. / Picture: © Vindobona.org (Graphic)

The number of current suspected and actual cases is official information from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), which is located in Frösunda, north of Stockholm City in Sweden.

These follow uniform criteria and are updated regularly throughout the day (please return for updated numbers).

Confirmed cases of disease - status as of Saturday, March 21, 2020, 11.30 a.m.:

As of today, a total of 279,338 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide.

This marks an increase of 32,565 cases compared to the previous day.

The number of deaths worldwide is currently 11,587.

This marks an increase of 1,525 deaths compared to the previous day.

Worldwide more than 93,000 patients have recovered.

Coronavirus Cases - Following deaths have so far been reported by following countries:

 

Sorted by Total Deaths:

Countries & Regions Total Cases New Cases Total Deaths New Deaths
Italy 47,021 5986 4,032 627
China 81,008 41 3,255 7
Iran 20,610 2203 1,556 272
Spain 21,571 3494 1,093 262
France 12,612 1617 450 78
USA 19,774 5408 275 58
UK 3,983 714 177 33
Netherlands 2,994 534 106 30
S. Korea 8,799 147 102 8
Germany 20,099 4660 70 26
Belgium 2,815 1020 67 46
Switzerland 5,616 1394 57 14
Indonesia 450 81 38 6
Japan 1,007 44 35 2
Philippines 307 77 19 1
Iraq 208 16 17 4
Sweden 1,657 211 16 5
San Marino 151 7 14 0
Canada 1,087 214 12 0
Brazil 977 330 11 4
Algeria 94 4 11 2
Greece 495 31 10 4
Denmark 1,255 29 9 0
Turkey 670 311 9 5
Diamond Princess 712 0 8 1
Egypt 285 29 8 1
Austria 2,695 492 7 1
Norway 1,995 203 7 0
Australia 1,068 192 7 0
Portugal 1,020 234 7 3
Ecuador 426 166 7 4
Luxembourg 484 0 5 1
Poland 439 72 5 0
India 275 69 5 0
Malaysia 1,183 268 4 2
Hong Kong 273 17 4 0
Peru 263 29 4 1
Lebanon 187 29 4 0
Hungary 103 18 4 3
Ireland 683 126 3 0
Pakistan 534 78 3 0
Argentina 158 30 3 0
Bulgaria 142 30 3 0
Morocco 86 20 3 0
Ukraine 41 15 3 0
Singapore 385 40 2 2
Mexico 203 39 2 1
Taiwan 153 18 2 0
UAE 140 0 2 2
Costa Rica 113 24 2 0
Albania 76 12 2 0
Dominican Republic 72 38 2 0
Bangladesh 24 6 2 1
Israel 883 206 1 1
Thailand 411 89 1 0
Slovenia 341 22 1 0
Bahrain 298 19 1 0
Russia 253 54 1 0
Panama 200 63 1 0
Croatia 168 55 1 0
Serbia 149 31 1 1
Lithuania 69 21 1 1
Moldova 66 17 1 0
Tunisia 54 4 1 0
Guadeloupe 51 6 1 1
Azerbaijan 44 0 1 0
Burkina Faso 40 7 1 0
Martinique 32 0 1 0
DRC 23 5 1 1
Cuba 21 5 1 0
Jamaica 19 3 1 0
Paraguay 18 5 1 1
Guyana 15 10 1 0
Mauritius 14 7 1 1
Guatemala 12 3 1 0
Gabon 4 1 1 1
Cayman Islands 3 0 1 0
Curaçao 3 0 1 0
Sudan 2 0 1 0
Czechia 904 130 0
Finland 503 103 0
Qatar 470 10 0
Chile 434 92 0
Iceland 409 79 0
Saudi Arabia 344 70 0
Romania 308 31 0
Estonia 306 39 0
South Africa 240 90 0
Kuwait 176 17 0
Armenia 160 24 0
Colombia 158 30 0
Slovakia 137 13 0
Latvia 124 13 0
Uruguay 110 16 0
Faeroe Islands 92 12 0
Vietnam 92 5 0
Bosnia and Herzegovina 90 26 0
Jordan 85 16 0
Brunei 83 10 0
North Macedonia 77 27 0
Andorra 75 1 0
Cyprus 75 8 0
Sri Lanka 73 8 0
Belarus 69 0 0
Venezuela 65 23 0
Malta 64 11 0
Kazakhstan 53 4 0
New Zealand 52 13 0
Oman 52 4 0
Palestine 52 5 0
Cambodia 51 4 0
Georgia 47 4 0
Senegal 47 11 0
Réunion 45 17 0
Liechtenstein 37 9 0
Uzbekistan 37 4 0
Cameroon 27 7 0
Afghanistan 24 0 0
Honduras 24 0 0
Bolivia 19 2 0
Ghana 19 8 0
Macao 17 0 0
Rwanda 17 6 0
French Guiana 15 0 0
French Polynesia 15 4 0
Channel Islands 14 3 0
Guam 14 2 0
Ivory Coast 14 5 0
Montenegro 14 1 0
Puerto Rico 14 8 0
Maldives 13 0 0
Kyrgyzstan 12 6 0
Nigeria 12 0 0
Monaco 11 0 0
Gibraltar 10 0 0
Mongolia 10 4 0
Ethiopia 9 0 0
Togo 9 0 0
Trinidad and Tobago 9 0 0
Kenya 7 0 0
Mayotte 7 3 0
Seychelles 7 1 0
Barbados 6 1 0
Equatorial Guinea 6 0 0
Tanzania 6 0 0
U.S. Virgin Islands 6 3 0
Aruba 5 0 0
Bahamas 4 1 0
Saint Martin 4 1 0
Suriname 4 3 0
CAR 3 1 0
Congo 3 0 0
El Salvador 3 2 0
Liberia 3 1 0
Madagascar 3 3 0
Namibia 3 0 0
St. Barth 3 0 0
Zimbabwe 3 3 0
Angola 2 1 0
Benin 2 0 0
Bermuda 2 0 0
Bhutan 2 0 0
Fiji 2 1 0
Greenland 2 0 0
Guinea 2 1 0
Haiti 2 0 0
Isle of Man 2 1 0
Mauritania 2 0 0
New Caledonia 2 0 0
Nicaragua 2 1 0
Saint Lucia 2 0 0
Zambia 2 0 0
Antigua and Barbuda 1 0 0
Cabo Verde 1 0 0
Chad 1 0 0
Djibouti 1 0 0
Eswatini 1 0 0
Gambia 1 0 0
Montserrat 1 0 0
Nepal 1 0 0
Niger 1 0 0
Papua New Guinea 1 1 0
Sint Maarten 1 0 0
Somalia 1 0 0
St. Vincent Grenadines 1 0 0
Timor-Leste 1 1 0
Vatican City 1 0 0
Total: 279,338 32,565 11,587 1,525
