Coronavirus Worldwide Update - March 21, 2020
Worldwide deaths will exceed 12,000 in the next few hours, according to data collected by the ECDC Centre in Sweden. More than 279,000 people have been infected, while some 93,000 have recovered. According to the WHO World Health Organisation, the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) has now shifted to the Western world, where there are now more deaths than in the rest of the world. The number of infected and dead people is currently doubling every five to six days in most countries. Following is the situation update as of March 21, 2020.
The number of current suspected and actual cases is official information from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), which is located in Frösunda, north of Stockholm City in Sweden.
These follow uniform criteria and are updated regularly throughout the day (please return for updated numbers).
Confirmed cases of disease - status as of Saturday, March 21, 2020, 11.30 a.m.:
As of today, a total of 279,338 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide.
This marks an increase of 32,565 cases compared to the previous day.
The number of deaths worldwide is currently 11,587.
This marks an increase of 1,525 deaths compared to the previous day.
Worldwide more than 93,000 patients have recovered.
Coronavirus Cases - Following deaths have so far been reported by following countries:
Sorted by Total Deaths:
|Countries & Regions
|Total Cases
|New Cases
|Total Deaths
|New Deaths
|Italy
|47,021
|5986
|4,032
|627
|China
|81,008
|41
|3,255
|7
|Iran
|20,610
|2203
|1,556
|272
|Spain
|21,571
|3494
|1,093
|262
|France
|12,612
|1617
|450
|78
|USA
|19,774
|5408
|275
|58
|UK
|3,983
|714
|177
|33
|Netherlands
|2,994
|534
|106
|30
|S. Korea
|8,799
|147
|102
|8
|Germany
|20,099
|4660
|70
|26
|Belgium
|2,815
|1020
|67
|46
|Switzerland
|5,616
|1394
|57
|14
|Indonesia
|450
|81
|38
|6
|Japan
|1,007
|44
|35
|2
|Philippines
|307
|77
|19
|1
|Iraq
|208
|16
|17
|4
|Sweden
|1,657
|211
|16
|5
|San Marino
|151
|7
|14
|0
|Canada
|1,087
|214
|12
|0
|Brazil
|977
|330
|11
|4
|Algeria
|94
|4
|11
|2
|Greece
|495
|31
|10
|4
|Denmark
|1,255
|29
|9
|0
|Turkey
|670
|311
|9
|5
|Diamond Princess
|712
|0
|8
|1
|Egypt
|285
|29
|8
|1
|Austria
|2,695
|492
|7
|1
|Norway
|1,995
|203
|7
|0
|Australia
|1,068
|192
|7
|0
|Portugal
|1,020
|234
|7
|3
|Ecuador
|426
|166
|7
|4
|Luxembourg
|484
|0
|5
|1
|Poland
|439
|72
|5
|0
|India
|275
|69
|5
|0
|Malaysia
|1,183
|268
|4
|2
|Hong Kong
|273
|17
|4
|0
|Peru
|263
|29
|4
|1
|Lebanon
|187
|29
|4
|0
|Hungary
|103
|18
|4
|3
|Ireland
|683
|126
|3
|0
|Pakistan
|534
|78
|3
|0
|Argentina
|158
|30
|3
|0
|Bulgaria
|142
|30
|3
|0
|Morocco
|86
|20
|3
|0
|Ukraine
|41
|15
|3
|0
|Singapore
|385
|40
|2
|2
|Mexico
|203
|39
|2
|1
|Taiwan
|153
|18
|2
|0
|UAE
|140
|0
|2
|2
|Costa Rica
|113
|24
|2
|0
|Albania
|76
|12
|2
|0
|Dominican Republic
|72
|38
|2
|0
|Bangladesh
|24
|6
|2
|1
|Israel
|883
|206
|1
|1
|Thailand
|411
|89
|1
|0
|Slovenia
|341
|22
|1
|0
|Bahrain
|298
|19
|1
|0
|Russia
|253
|54
|1
|0
|Panama
|200
|63
|1
|0
|Croatia
|168
|55
|1
|0
|Serbia
|149
|31
|1
|1
|Lithuania
|69
|21
|1
|1
|Moldova
|66
|17
|1
|0
|Tunisia
|54
|4
|1
|0
|Guadeloupe
|51
|6
|1
|1
|Azerbaijan
|44
|0
|1
|0
|Burkina Faso
|40
|7
|1
|0
|Martinique
|32
|0
|1
|0
|DRC
|23
|5
|1
|1
|Cuba
|21
|5
|1
|0
|Jamaica
|19
|3
|1
|0
|Paraguay
|18
|5
|1
|1
|Guyana
|15
|10
|1
|0
|Mauritius
|14
|7
|1
|1
|Guatemala
|12
|3
|1
|0
|Gabon
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Cayman Islands
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Curaçao
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Sudan
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Czechia
|904
|130
|0
|Finland
|503
|103
|0
|Qatar
|470
|10
|0
|Chile
|434
|92
|0
|Iceland
|409
|79
|0
|Saudi Arabia
|344
|70
|0
|Romania
|308
|31
|0
|Estonia
|306
|39
|0
|South Africa
|240
|90
|0
|Kuwait
|176
|17
|0
|Armenia
|160
|24
|0
|Colombia
|158
|30
|0
|Slovakia
|137
|13
|0
|Latvia
|124
|13
|0
|Uruguay
|110
|16
|0
|Faeroe Islands
|92
|12
|0
|Vietnam
|92
|5
|0
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|90
|26
|0
|Jordan
|85
|16
|0
|Brunei
|83
|10
|0
|North Macedonia
|77
|27
|0
|Andorra
|75
|1
|0
|Cyprus
|75
|8
|0
|Sri Lanka
|73
|8
|0
|Belarus
|69
|0
|0
|Venezuela
|65
|23
|0
|Malta
|64
|11
|0
|Kazakhstan
|53
|4
|0
|New Zealand
|52
|13
|0
|Oman
|52
|4
|0
|Palestine
|52
|5
|0
|Cambodia
|51
|4
|0
|Georgia
|47
|4
|0
|Senegal
|47
|11
|0
|Réunion
|45
|17
|0
|Liechtenstein
|37
|9
|0
|Uzbekistan
|37
|4
|0
|Cameroon
|27
|7
|0
|Afghanistan
|24
|0
|0
|Honduras
|24
|0
|0
|Bolivia
|19
|2
|0
|Ghana
|19
|8
|0
|Macao
|17
|0
|0
|Rwanda
|17
|6
|0
|French Guiana
|15
|0
|0
|French Polynesia
|15
|4
|0
|Channel Islands
|14
|3
|0
|Guam
|14
|2
|0
|Ivory Coast
|14
|5
|0
|Montenegro
|14
|1
|0
|Puerto Rico
|14
|8
|0
|Maldives
|13
|0
|0
|Kyrgyzstan
|12
|6
|0
|Nigeria
|12
|0
|0
|Monaco
|11
|0
|0
|Gibraltar
|10
|0
|0
|Mongolia
|10
|4
|0
|Ethiopia
|9
|0
|0
|Togo
|9
|0
|0
|Trinidad and Tobago
|9
|0
|0
|Kenya
|7
|0
|0
|Mayotte
|7
|3
|0
|Seychelles
|7
|1
|0
|Barbados
|6
|1
|0
|Equatorial Guinea
|6
|0
|0
|Tanzania
|6
|0
|0
|U.S. Virgin Islands
|6
|3
|0
|Aruba
|5
|0
|0
|Bahamas
|4
|1
|0
|Saint Martin
|4
|1
|0
|Suriname
|4
|3
|0
|CAR
|3
|1
|0
|Congo
|3
|0
|0
|El Salvador
|3
|2
|0
|Liberia
|3
|1
|0
|Madagascar
|3
|3
|0
|Namibia
|3
|0
|0
|St. Barth
|3
|0
|0
|Zimbabwe
|3
|3
|0
|Angola
|2
|1
|0
|Benin
|2
|0
|0
|Bermuda
|2
|0
|0
|Bhutan
|2
|0
|0
|Fiji
|2
|1
|0
|Greenland
|2
|0
|0
|Guinea
|2
|1
|0
|Haiti
|2
|0
|0
|Isle of Man
|2
|1
|0
|Mauritania
|2
|0
|0
|New Caledonia
|2
|0
|0
|Nicaragua
|2
|1
|0
|Saint Lucia
|2
|0
|0
|Zambia
|2
|0
|0
|Antigua and Barbuda
|1
|0
|0
|Cabo Verde
|1
|0
|0
|Chad
|1
|0
|0
|Djibouti
|1
|0
|0
|Eswatini
|1
|0
|0
|Gambia
|1
|0
|0
|Montserrat
|1
|0
|0
|Nepal
|1
|0
|0
|Niger
|1
|0
|0
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|1
|0
|Sint Maarten
|1
|0
|0
|Somalia
|1
|0
|0
|St. Vincent Grenadines
|1
|0
|0
|Timor-Leste
|1
|1
|0
|Vatican City
|1
|0
|0
|Total:
|279,338
|32,565
|11,587
|1,525