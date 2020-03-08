Coronavirus: Air Travel via Vienna International Airport - Latest Update
Total and gradual restriction of air traffic to countries and territories severely affected by coronavirus is currently being implemented. On this website, Vindobona.org provides information on questions and answers regarding the current status at Vienna International Airport (Flughafen Wien-Schwechat) and the international airlines operating from there, as the relevant websites often contain hardly any updated information on the recently enforced flight bans and flight connection suspensions of individual airlines.
Vienna International Airport is currently paying increased attention to this issue.
This means that passengers who show symptoms of illness are cared for by medical personnel at Vienna International Airport and checked by the health authorities for possible suspected viruses.
Some airlines are currently reducing their flight schedules, and we recommend that all passengers check the status of their flight with their booked airline before departure.
Flights from and to Israel
Israel has - as reported by Vindobona.org - tightened its entry regulations for travellers from and via Austria on 6 March 2020.
With immediate effect, Austrian Airlines has cancelled its three daily flights to Tel Aviv until March 28, 2020. "Due to the new entry restrictions imposed by the Israeli government, Austrian Airlines is forced to discontinue its flight connection to Tel Aviv with immediate effect", said AUA.
Flights from and to Italy
"To contain the coronavirus, direct flights from Austria to the northern Italian airports of Bologna and Milan will be discontinued in the next two weeks. These measures will be implemented from next week" stressed Health Minister Rudolf Anschober, i.e. measures will be implemented starting on Monday, March 9, and are continued until March 22, 2020.
Previously Austrian Airlines announced, "that due to falling demand for flights to Italy as a result of the corona crisis, the airline is cancelling 40 percent of its flights to Italy in March and April".
The Italian state-owned airline Alitalia will cease all flights from Monday onwards at the country's second largest airport, Milan-Malpensa. At the same time, Alitalia reduced its flight operations at the smaller Milan Linate airport and Venice airport. From Linate there will only be national flights. From Venice there will only be a few connections. International destinations will now only be served via Rome.
Flights from and to Iran
Iran Air has suspended all flights to Vienna. Explanation: "Because of limitations set for unknown reasons by Europe on Iran Air flights..."
AUA Austrian Airlines has recently announced that flights to Tehran will continue to be suspended until 30 April 2020 and most recently, the flights to Tehran had been cancelled until March 28.
The Austrian Foreign Ministry has issued a security level 6 travel warning and recommends leaving the country as soon as possible.
Flights from and to Mainland China
There are currently no direct connections with China from Vienna International Airport, and all airlines have suspended their services until the end of March or April.
AUA Austrian Airlines extends its flight suspensions to Mainland China (Beijing and Shanghai) until April 24, 2020. Most recently the flights had been suspended until the end of the winter flight schedule on 28 March 2020.
Air China has also temporarily suspended all flights between Beijing and Vienna up to and including 20 March respectively until the end of the winter flight plan.
Flights from and to South Korea
South Korea has a level 6 travel warning for the whole country from the Federal Ministry for Europe Integration and Foreign Affairs. "All travel is warned due to the rapid spread of coronavirus! Travellers are advised to leave the country - at least temporarily - as soon as possible".
Minister of Health Anschober spoke of a "difficult situation" and that "the numbers in South Korea... are increasing dramatically".
To contain the coronavirus, direct flights from Austria to South Korea are therefore suspended until March 22.
Other countries
We are currently not aware of any direct restrictions on travel to other countries.
Health certificate for traveling to Austria
Travellers travelling to Austria who have stayed in one of the above-mentioned coronavirus risk areas within the last 14 days must present a health certificate issued by an authorised doctor confirming a negative SARS CoV-2 test result when entering Austria.
Travellers are advised to check before departure whether they need to present a health certificate when entering Austria. This certificate must be issued in German or English by a licensed doctor and must not be older than 4 days.
Travellers who cannot present such a health certificate may be refused entry into Austria.