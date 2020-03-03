Austrian Airlines Cancels Further Flights to Italy, China and Iran Still Suspended

Published: 1 hour ago; 10:00

Due to falling demand for flights to Italy as a result of the corona crisis, Austrian Airlines is cancelling 40 percent of its flights to Italy in March and April. Flights to Tehran (Iran) will continue to be suspended until 30 April 2020 and flights to Beijing and Shanghai (China) until 24 April 2020.

Travel: Austrian Airlines has updated its flight schedule to China, Iran and Italy. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Austrian Airlines from Austria [CC BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)]

Due to the Coronavirus, Austrian Airlines is experiencing a sharp drop in demand within Europe and above all to Italy.

For this reason the airline announced, that 40 percent of the offer to Italy in March and April will be cancelled.

This contains frequency reductions on the routes from Vienna to Milan, Venice, Bologna, Florence, Rome and Naples.

