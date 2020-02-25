Sponsored Content
Coronavirus: Emergency Meeting of Central European Health Ministers in Rome
At the invitation of the Italian Government, the Health Ministers of Austria, Italy, Slovenia, France, Switzerland and Germany are meeting today.
Austrian Health Minister Rudolf Anschober also attends the emergency meeting in Rome. / Picture: © Italian and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona.org
A crisis meeting is being held in Rome because of the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Austrian Health Minister Rudolf Anschober and German Health Minister Jens Spahn will also attend the meeting in the Italian capital.
According to the Italian Civil Defence, the meeting will discuss possible joint measures.
Within a short time, Italy has become the largest focus of the novel virus in Europe.
According to authorities, eight people infected with the virus have died since Friday, and infections have been proven in more than 250 people.
South Tyrol has also already reported the first infected person.
The Italian authorities took strict measures to contain the virus. Eleven towns in the north of the country were sealed off.
