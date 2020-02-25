Sponsored Content
First Suspected Case of Coronavirus in Upper Austria
The first Upper Austrian suspected case of coronavirus occurred today in the city of Linz, according to the office of the Mayor of Linz. A 55-year-old man from Linz "showed symptoms after a trip to Venice, Italy that could indicate infection with the novel virus".
Linz on alert: necessary measures are already being taken / Picture: © Vindobona.org (Collage of Photos)
This morning a suspected case of COVID-19 ("coronavirus") occurred in Linz-Pichling.
After a trip to Italy, the 55-year-old man from Linz showed symptoms that could indicate an infection with the novel virus.
He was then immediately isolated by the doctors in the office of a general practitioner.
The man was in Venice with a travel group. The other members of the travel group were told to stay at home until the test results were available and to avoid contact with other people.
"The Pichlinger is currently being tested for the virus. As soon as the results are available in the afternoon, the public will be informed." according to the municipal authorities of Linz.
Copyright © Vindobona. You may share using our article tools. Please don't cut articles from Vindobona and redistribute by email or post to the web.
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Austria is Arming itself against the Coronavirus (Yesterday )
Coronavirus in Austria: Update (Yesterday )
Austrian Measures against the Novel Coronavirus (February 7)
Is Vienna Prepared for the Novel Coronavirus? (January 31)
Read More
Health Policy, Italy, BMI - Ministry of the Interior - Bundesministerium fuer Inneres, Rudolf Anschober, Karl Nehammer, Coronavirus, WHO World Health Organization, 2019-nCov, Tourism Industry, COVID-19, VIA Vienna International Airport, Austrian Armed Forces, BMASGK - Ministry of Social Affairs - BM fuer Arbeit Soziales Gesundheit und Konsumentenschutz
Featured
Sponsored Content