Austrian Airlines Confirms Flight Irregularities Due to Coronavirus
The airline is aware of the danger and spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the fact that this is causing concern to passengers, but at the same time reaffirms that the safety of passengers and staff is always the company's top priority.
"Austrian Airlines is prepared for all conceivable scenarios and, if necessary, will immediately decide on further action in cooperation with the responsible authorities."
According to the World Health Organisation WHO, the transmission potential of the novel coronavirus has not yet been fully clarified.
The airline has taken precautionary measures to protect its guests, crew members and ground staff from health risks in the best possible way.
These include equipping cabin crew and employees at selected airports with face masks for personal use.
Because there are obviously many questions about the transmission of viruses in the air, AUA provides the following details:
"The air on board all Austrian Airlines aircraft is cleaner than that on Earth. It consists of 60 percent fresh air from outside. The air circulating in the cabin is filtered and freed from impurities such as dust, bacteria and viruses. Filter performance and airflow meet the standards for clinical operating theatres".
'"We are also well prepared for any suspected corona cases on board. In this case, the tried and tested procedures that our medical services have generally developed for passengers with infectious diseases and for which our crews are trained would be effective." the airline added.