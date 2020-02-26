Sponsored Content
No More Direct Flights Between Beijing and Vienna
Because of the coronavirus crisis, Air China has now also temporarily suspended all flights between Beijing and Vienna. AUA Austrian Airlines already suspended all flights to China on 6 February 2020 - provisionally until the end of the winter flight schedule.
Air China temporarily suspends flights between Vienna and Beijing. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Danny Yu / CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)
According to information from Reuters, the Chinese will cancel all flights between Vienna and Beijing up to and including 20 March until the end of the winter flight plan.
This means that there will no longer be any direct connections on this important route.
The last flight from Beijing will arrive at the VIA Vienna International Airport (Vienna-Schwechat Airport) at…
