Austrian Airlines Extends China Flight Ban as Coronavirus Toll Climbs

Austrian Airlines: Flights to Beijing and Shanghai suspended until February 29, 2020. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Austrian Airlines from Austria [CC BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)]

The Lufthansa Group has decided to suspend its Austrian Airlines (AUA), Lufthansa and Swiss flights to/from Beijing and Shanghai until February 29 with immediate effect.

Initially the flights had been suspended until February 9.

Nanjing, Shenyang and Qingdao will not be served until the end of the winter timetable on March 28, 2020.

Flight operations to/from Hong Kong will continue as planned.

In a press release the Lufthansa Group states: "The safety of passengers and employees is a top priority for the Lufthansa Group. After thoroughly evaluating all currently available information on the corona virus, Lufthansa Group has decided to suspend its Lufthansa, SWISS and Austrian Airlines flights to/from Beijing and Shanghai until February 29 with immediate effect. The Lufthansa Group will continuously monitor the situation of the corona virus and is in contact with the responsible authorities."

The Lufthansa Group offers a total of 54 regular weekly connections from Austria, Germany and Switzerland to the Chinese mainland.

Lufthansa Group destinations are Nanjing, Beijing, Shanghai, Shenyang and Qingdao. Austrian Airlines and Swiss only fly to Beijing and Shanghai while Lufthansa also flies to Nangjing, Shenyang and Qingdao.

Lufthansa Group streicht alle Flüge nach Peking & Shanghai bis 29. Februar. Alle weiteren Ziele nach China (Festland) werden bis 28. März gestrichen. Hongkong wird regulär angeflogen. Passagiere, deren Flüge betroffen sind, finden weitere Infos hier: https://t.co/u8gPxsNrdl. pic.twitter.com/Y30rC8ZKal — Lufthansa (@lufthansa) February 3, 2020

Furthermore, Lufthansa Group airlines offer 19 weekly connections to Hong Kong.