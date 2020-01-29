Corona Virus: Austrian Airlines Suspends Flights to Mainland China

Austrian Airlines is flying to Shanghai and Beijing for one last time today. / Picture: © Austrian Airlines

Previously, several other airlines, such as British Airways and American Airlines, had already cancelled their Chinese connections due to the spreading corona virus.

On Twitter it reads as follows: "Lufthansa, SWISS and Austrian Airlines will be flying to their respective destinations in China for one last time today. This is intended to give our guests the opportunity to take their planned flight and our crews to return to Germany, Switzerland and Austria."

Flights to/from Hong Kong will continue as planned.

For operational reasons, acceptance of bookings for flights to Mainland China will be suspended until end of Feb.