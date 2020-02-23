Business with China Slumps: Chamber of Commerce Sets Up Coronavirus Hotline

Because of the coronavirus crisis, the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber (WKO) is now also reacting and setting up an auxiliary hotline for the approximately 1,000 affected companies in the Austrian-Chinese trade.

WKO Chamber of Comerce Headquarters: Task force "Wirtschaft COVID-19" has been setup. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Robert Schediwy [CC BY-SA 3.0]

Due to the coronavirus, the Austrian Chamber of Commerce is now setting up a hotline for affected companies from Austria.

The aim is to help the companies, for example, to contact the Chinese authorities.

The WKO also organised a "task force" called "Wirtschaft COVID-19" between the Chinese Embassy, the Chamber of Commerce and the Federation of Austrian…

