Business with China Slumps: Chamber of Commerce Sets Up Coronavirus Hotline
Published: Yesterday; 15:24
Because of the coronavirus crisis, the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber (WKO) is now also reacting and setting up an auxiliary hotline for the approximately 1,000 affected companies in the Austrian-Chinese trade.
WKO Chamber of Comerce Headquarters: Task force "Wirtschaft COVID-19" has been setup. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Robert Schediwy [CC BY-SA 3.0]
Due to the coronavirus, the Austrian Chamber of Commerce is now setting up a hotline for affected companies from Austria.
The aim is to help the companies, for example, to contact the Chinese authorities.
The WKO also organised a "task force" called "Wirtschaft COVID-19" between the Chinese Embassy, the Chamber of Commerce and the Federation of Austrian…
