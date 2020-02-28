Travel between Austria and Italy: Security Level 3
Due to the current situation of the increasing number of confirmed cases of infection with the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Foreign Ministry advises against unnecessary travel to Lombardy.
Since February 28, 2020, security level 3 has been in effect for the region of Lombardy.
Due to the spread of the coronavirus, it is not advisable to travel to Lombardy unless absolutely necessary, according to the BMEIA Austrian Federal Ministry for Europe Integration and Foreign Affairs.
Warnings against travelling to following municipalities:
Due to the spread of the coronavirus, a partial travel warning (security level 5) applies to the municipalities of Codogno, Castiglione d'Adda, Casalpusterlengo, Fombio, Maleo, Somaglia, Bertonico, Terranova dei Passerini, Castelgerundo and San Fiorano in Lombardy and Vò Euganeo in Veneto, as the Italian authorities have imposed entry and exit bans on these.
Checks and examinations of persons who have been in contact with the patients in following regions:
Due to the present confirmed cases of infection with the coronavirus (COVID-19) - currently in the regions of Lombardy, Marche, Veneto, Emilia Romagna, Piedmont, Liguria, Sicily, Tuscany, Lazio/Rome, Abruzzo, Campania and South Tyrol - the Italian authorities, in collaboration with all the institutions involved, have directly initiated checks and examinations of the persons who have been in contact with the patients.
The Italian Government adopted a series of measures to be implemented by the competent authorities for the regions and municipalities affected by coronavirus:
- Entry and exit bans have been imposed on 10 municipalities in Lombardy and one in Veneto.
- Codogno, Castiglione d'Adda, Casalpusterlengo, Fombio, Maleo, Somaglia, Bertonico, Terranova dei Passerini, Castelgerundo, San Fiorano and Vò Euganeo.
- Persons who have travelled to the regions of Lombardy, Veneto, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Emilia Romagna, Piedmont and Liguria must report to the local health authority if they - have entered the country from areas where, according to WHO rules, there is a risk of epidemic, or - have stayed in the 11 municipalities affected by the above-mentioned partial travel warning before entering the country If you are affected by this regulation, please contact the Consulate General of Milan for further information.
- All excursions and trips by Italian school classes in Italy and abroad have been cancelled until 15 March.
- Universities, kindergartens and schools in Abruzzo (Roseto and Atri), Campania, Marche, Sicily (Palermo, province of Palermo), Lombardy, Liguria, Piedmont, South Tyrol, Trento, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Emilia Romagna and Veneto will remain closed until at least 1 March 2020. Austrian students who are not currently in Italy should check whether the educational institutions are open before returning home.
- In the regions of Lombardy, Veneto and Friuli-Venezia Giulia, all major public events have also been cancelled, and in Venice and Lombardy private events have also been cancelled until 1 March. This affects sporting and cultural events and, in Lombardy and Veneto, church services, museums and nightclubs. Next Sunday, 1 March, the traditional free entry to Italian cultural institutions (including museums) that are still open will be suspended.
- In the Lombardy Region, shops (except food) in shopping centres will be closed next Saturday and Sunday.
- The Bologna Marathon on 1 March has been cancelled.
- There may be delays and cancellations of trains between Bologna and Milan. Up-to-date information can be found on the website of the Italian State Railways.
- Performances of La Scala in Milan were cancelled for one week, the Cathedral in Milan and St. Mark's Cathedral in Venice are closed.
- At present, there are no restrictions in the Vatican regarding access to St. Peter's Basilica or the Vatican Museums. However, hygienic measures have been taken; disinfectant dispensers have been placed at the entrances to the Vatican City State. A doctor and a nurse of the Vatican Health Service are on permanent standby for emergencies.
Travellers in the affected regions are advised to avoid large crowds, to follow the instructions of the local security authorities and to strictly observe the hygienic precautions.
Further information on the coronavirus can be found on the homepage of the Federal Ministry of Social Affairs, Health, Care and Consumer Protection.