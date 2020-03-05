Sponsored Content
Coronavirus: Austrian Airlines Is Forced to Cut 20% of the Entire European Flight Schedule
Lifestyle & Travel › Travel ♦ Published: Yesterday; 22:43 ♦ (Vindobona)
The airline is cancelling 20 percent of the flights in the "entire continental network" during the month of March, i.e. the entire route network within Europe. Twelve short- and medium-haul aircraft will remain on the ground altogether.
Austrian is cancelling 20 percent of its flights in the entire continental network in March. / Picture: © Wikipedia / Alf van Beem
Austrian Airlines already announced on Monday the cancellation of 40 percent of its services to Italy in March and April, as well as the further cancellation of flights to Tehran and China.
Now the airline must make further programme cutbacks.
Austrian is cancelling 20 percent of its flights in the entire continental network in March. …
