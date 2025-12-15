Historic Kahlenberg Estate with 3,000 m² Garden and Views of Vienna

Josefsdorf 18–19, 1190 Vienna – one of Vienna's most exclusive addresses. This historic building complex on Kahlenberg offers the perfect combination of tranquility and proximity to the city: the city center can be reached in just 20 minutes, while you are surrounded by a spacious, level garden covering 3,000 m² – nestled in the Vienna Woods and featuring an impressive collection of mature trees.



Living with style and history



The property impresses with its successful combination of historic charm and modern comfort.

On two levels you will find:

• 3–4 bedrooms, ideal for families or guests

• 4 bathrooms – luxuriously equipped

• 4 salons for living and entertaining

• Open kitchen for modern quality of life

• Several terraces and an enchanting rose garden, perfect for relaxing outdoors

Features & Special Details

• Parquet and Solnhofer floors

• 4 open fireplaces for cozy hours

• Wine cellar for connoisseurs

• Pavilion and 2 garden huts

• Partially furnished

This property will delight both lovers of historic architecture and fans of modern luxury. It meets even the highest standards of style, comfort, and exclusivity.

Location & Infrastructure

The villa is located in one of Vienna's most beautiful locations, on the Kahlenberg, and offers:

• Excellent connections to the city center (approx. 20 minutes)

• Bus line 38A in the immediate vicinity

• Peace and quiet, nature, and the Vienna Woods right on your doorstep

• Perfect for anyone who wants to combine proximity to the city with a private retreat

Rent and Availability

• Net rent (excluding utilities): €6,766 per month

• Available from: immediately

• Living space: 430 m²

• Terrace: 61 m²

• Plot: 3,460 m²

Beyond comparison. Click to unlock the full story of this remarkable residence.