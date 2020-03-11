Vienna International Airport: What Departing Passengers Should Know
If you want to leave Vienna by plane, you must of course arrive in time at Vienna International Airport, called Flughafen Wien-Schwechat by locals. This is followed by check-in and possibly baggage check-in, boarding pass control, security control and possibly passport control. For details and Vienna differences see below.
STEP 1: THE WAY TO VIENNA AIRPORT
There are several ways to get to the airport.
BY CAR - PARKING OPTIONS
Address: Vienna Airport, Entrance road, 1300 Vienna Airport
1. THE RIGHT PARKING LOT (DEPARTURE LEVEL)
Depending on which terminal area you check in at, the airport recommends using the following parking facilities: For Terminal 1 and Terminal 1A, car park 3 is a parking facility. Weather-protected access to the terminal areas is possible via car park level 2. For Terminal 3, car park 4 is a good option. Drive in the direction of arrival and turn left after the NH Hotel. In car park 4, there are lifts available to take you to level 3 and from there over a bridge to Terminal 3. There is also a weatherproof passenger tunnel to the terminal areas via level -1. Alternatively, you can park at car park C, no matter where you check in. Weather-protected access to the terminal areas is via the passenger tunnel on level -1.
Vindobona.org recommends external parking spaces outside the airport area, which are much cheaper, but a short shuttle ride may take 10-30 minutes.
2. KEEP PARKING TICKET
At the entrance barrier to the car park or multi-storey car park you will receive a parking ticket, which you should keep safe until you leave the car park. Payment can be made at the ticket machines at the respective car park, at the ticket counter in car park 4 (open 24 hours a day) or directly at the exit pillars by credit card (American Express, Diners Club, MasterCard, Visa), Austrian bank card (MAESTRO card) as well as by a prepaid parking card.
BY TRAIN (CAT / RAILJET / S-BAHN)
1. TRAINS GOING TO THE AIRPORT
Use a route planner for public transport, e.g.: Scotty (timetable information of ÖBB) or the S-Bahn, Railjet or City Airport Train timetable information on our website to find out when which trains go to the airport.
2. RAILWAY STATION AT THE AIRPORT
The station is located in the basement on level -2.
3. WAY TO CHECK-IN
After you get off the train, take the stairs, lift or escalator and go up one level. Once you reach level -1, follow the signs of the guidance system. You can reach Terminal 3 by using one of the two escalators or one of the three lifts above the arrivals level.
If you need to get to Terminal 1 or 1A, follow the guidance system towards Terminal 1 and 1A and take the escalator to level -1, then take the lift to level 0 and follow the guidance system towards the Arrivals Hall. In front of the Arrivals Hall, the guidance system will lead you to the right towards Terminal 1 and 1A.
BY BUS
1. BUSES GOING TO THE AIRPORT
Use a route planner for public transport, e.g.: Scotty (timetable information of ÖBB) or the bus information on our website to find out when and which buses go to the airport.
2. BUS STATION AT THE AIRPORT
The bus station is located directly in front of the arrival hall of the airport. BUS STATION IN FRONT OF THE ARRIVALS HALL
Bus routes
01 Mazur, General Aviation Center
04 Bratislava, Kosice, Bohumin
07 Vienna Westbahnhof
02 Brno, Prague
05 -
08 Vienna Morzinplatz/Schwedenplatz
03 Budapest, Bratislava
06 Graz, Neusiedl/See, Munich Village, Ebreichsdorf
09 Vienna Donauzentrum, Vienna Erdberg
3. WAY TO CHECK-IN
If you are checking in at Terminal 3, walk from the bus station along the marked pedestrian walkways into the Arrivals Hall and take one of the two escalators or one of the three lifts to the Departures level, Level 1.
If you need to get to Terminal 1 or 1A, when you get off the bus, keep to the right along the building and follow the signs of the guidance system.
WITH UBER OR A REGULAR TAXI
If you come to the airport by Uber or taxi, it is best to get off directly at your terminal area.
Ask your driver to drop you off at either Terminal 1, Terminal 1A or Terminal 3, depending on which airline you are flying with.
If possible, find out which terminal area you have to go to before you arrive at the airport.
STEP 2: CHECK-IN (YOUR TICKET BECOMES A BOARDING PASS)
At check-in your ticket becomes your boarding pass. There are several ways to do this:
CHECK-IN COUNTER OF THE RESPECTIVE AIRLINE AT THE AIRPORT
1. You should arrive at the airport in time before your departure. It is recommended:
- 2 hours for domestic flights and for international flights up to about 6 hours flight time
- 3 hours for international flights from about 6 hours flight time and for flights to Tel Aviv, New York and Toronto
2. You check in at Terminal 1, Terminal 1A or Terminal 3, depending on your airline.
3. Hand over your flight ticket to the counter staff.
4. You will receive your boarding card.
WEB CHECK-IN
Save yourself queues at the airport and check in from your own home with your airline's WEB check-in service.
Print out your boarding pass and present it at the boarding pass control at the airport.
If you are flying with luggage, hand it in beforehand at a separate counter of your airline.
CHECK-IN VIENNA-CENTRE (Wien-Mitte)
In the City Airport Train Terminal at Wien-Mitte station, you can conveniently check in at some airlines in combination with a CAT ticket.
Show your CAT ticket at one of the 8 check-in counters in Wien-Mitte.
Hand over your flight ticket to the counter staff.
You will receive your boarding card.
Depending on your airline, check-in is possible from 24 hours to 75 minutes before departure.
Please contact your airline for the exact check-in times.
A current list of all airlines checked in at Check-in Wien-Mitte can be found at www.cityairporttrain.com or call +43-1-25250.
SELF CHECK-IN MACHINES AT VIENNA AIRPORT
You can check in at one of the check-in machines either with your credit or Miles&More card, your last name, your booking code or by scanning your passport. Follow the instructions of the machine. If you are carrying more than hand baggage, the machine will show you at which baggage acceptance counter you must check in your baggage. You will receive your boarding card.
THE EVENING BEFORE CHECK-IN
Some airlines, such as..: Austrian Airlines etc., check-in for many flights is possible the evening before your departure. Find out about the evening before check-in from your airline.
STEP 3: BAGGAGE CHECK-IN
If you are not only carrying hand luggage with you or if you have not checked your luggage in at the airport or the evening before, please hand over your luggage to the counter staff of your airline at the airport, either at or after the terminal. You will then receive your baggage tag.
FREE LUGGAGE: Free luggage is the amount of luggage that an airline carries per person at no additional cost. You can find out what weight or how many pieces of free baggage are permitted on your flight ticket or ask your airline for information.
LARGE LUGGAGE AND ANIMALS: If you are carrying large luggage or an animal, please check with your airline for the costs and please note the following steps:
Register your large baggage or animal with your airline.
If you are carrying an animal, your airline will provide you with a trailer which you must attach to an animal cage suitable for transport.
If you are also carrying free baggage, check in at one of the check-in/baggage check-in counters, depending on your airline.
Hand over your flight ticket and free baggage to the counter staff.
You will receive your boarding card and baggage tag.
Take your large baggage or your pet, depending on your airline, to one of the check-in counters for large baggage in Terminal 1 or Terminal 3.
Hand over your large baggage or pet cage to the counter staff. Of course, your pet will not be transported on the baggage conveyor belt but by an airport employee. You will receive your baggage tag.
Please note the permitted hand baggage size. There is no international standard for hand luggage. Weight and dimensions may vary depending on airline, class and route.
At Austrian Airlines the maximum size of hand baggage is 55cmx40cmx23cm and a maximum weight of 8 kg.
Please inform yourself in good time about what you are allowed to take on board. In addition, the security regulations for hand baggage and the list of prohibited items must be observed.
STEP 4: BOARDING PASS CONTROL
Now go to the boarding pass control with your boarding pass.
Depending on the gate area, please go to boarding pass control for the B, C or D gates 2.
If you need to enter the G- or F-gate areas, please go to the boarding pass control 3. Your boarding pass will be checked and you will pass through a barrier into the passenger-only area. If you are accompanied to the boarding pass checkpoint by someone who is not travelling with you or who does not have a boarding pass, you must say goodbye to him/her by this time at the latest.
STEP 5: SECURITY CHECK
Before you enter your gate area, a security check will be carried out, where persons and hand luggage will be checked.
All passengers must remove any metal objects they are carrying before passing through the metal detector gate.
Liquids may only be carried in max. 100 ml containers, transported in 1L plastic bags. This plastic bag must be presented at the security check.
If you are travelling to a country that has joined the Schengen Agreement, go to the central security checkpoints for gates B and C or for gates F. If you are travelling to a NON-Schengen country, go to central security for gates D and G and then to passport control.
Please note the security regulations for hand baggage and the list of prohibited items.
The conditions under which you may take baby food, a baby bottle, liquid medication or similar items on board are listed in the list of permitted items. Please inform yourself in good time before departure.
STEP 6: PASSPORT CONTROL (ONLY FOR TRAVEL TO NON SCHENGEN COUNTRIES)
If you are travelling to a country that has not joined the Schengen Agreement, you will have to pass through passport control for gates D and G. At the gate counter you must show your passport and boarding card.
STEP 7: DEPARTURE INFORMATION
Make sure that you keep informed about the departure of your flight. The flight status is shown on notice boards and monitors in your gate area. You can also use your mobile phone to consult the list of the latest departures on our mobile website.
The following information is provided:
FLIGHT STATUS / EXPLANATION
gate open: first call – passengers are requested to make their way to the departure gate
gate change: change of departure gate – the flight is departing from a different gate than the one initially indicated
boarding: second call – passengers are boarding the aircraft
cancelled: the outgoing flight has been cancelled
delayed: the scheduled departure has been delayed
WHAT TO DO IF YOUR FLIGHT IS CANCELLED
Go to your airline transfer counter and ask whether you can transfer your ticket to another flight.
If an alternative flight is offered, note the flight information (flight number, departure time, gate) and follow the instructions given by the counter staff.