Slump in Passenger Numbers at Vienna International Airport
Lifestyle & Travel › Travel ♦ Published: 55 minutes ago; 10:41 ♦ (Vindobona)
While Vienna International Airport (Flughafen Wien Schwechat) recorded an increase of 8.3% in the number of passengers to 2 million in February, the coronavirus crisis led to a decline of roughly 30% in the number of passengers in March 2020, and this trend is expected to continue.
Massive decline in passenger volume at Vienna International Airport (Flughafen Wien-Schwechat) since the beginning of March due to the coronavirus pandemic. / Picture: © Vienna Airport / Flughafen Wien AG
The month of February 2020 was still largely unaffected by the current effects of the change in travel behavior due to the coronavirus.
The number of passengers handled by the Flughafen Wien Group (Vienna International Airport, Malta International Airport and Košice International Airport) rose 9.3% to 2.5 million in February 2020. Vienna International Airport recorded an increase of 8.3% to 2 million passengers. …
