Etihad Airways Adds Abu Dhabi-Vienna Route to its Programme

Lifestyle & TravelTravel ♦ Published: 5 minutes ago; 07:50 ♦ (Vindobona)

In times of the coronavirus, when flights are being cancelled, it is encouraging that Etihad Airways will start a non-stop connection between Vienna and Abu Dhabi on 22 May 2020.

One of a total of thirty Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners operated by Etihad Airways. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / dxme from Schweiz / CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, will operate daily scheduled flights to Vienna throughout the year with a two-class Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner (see picture).

The airline will start with four weekly flights, later expanding to a daily connection.

The route will initially be served four times a week between 22 May and 30 June 2020. …

