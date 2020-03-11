Sponsored Content
Etihad Airways Adds Abu Dhabi-Vienna Route to its Programme
Lifestyle & Travel › Travel ♦ Published: 5 minutes ago; 07:50 ♦ (Vindobona)
In times of the coronavirus, when flights are being cancelled, it is encouraging that Etihad Airways will start a non-stop connection between Vienna and Abu Dhabi on 22 May 2020.
One of a total of thirty Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners operated by Etihad Airways. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / dxme from Schweiz / CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)
Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, will operate daily scheduled flights to Vienna throughout the year with a two-class Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner (see picture).
The airline will start with four weekly flights, later expanding to a daily connection.
The route will initially be served four times a week between 22 May and 30 June 2020. …
