Aircraft Crash: Austrian Airlines Cancels Tehran Flights

The reason for the cancellation of the flights is "the changed assessment of the security situation", announced Austrian Airlines.

Following the crash of a Ukrainian passenger plane in Iran, the Lufthansa Group, to which Austrian Airlines also belongs, is cancelling all flights for all parts of the group to and from Tehran up to and including 20 January.

On Thursday evening, Austrian Airlines had a plane to Tehran turned around during the flight after it became known that the Ukrainian Boeing 737 might have been downed.

As a result, flights between Vienna and Tehran had been cancelled for Friday. According to AUA, flight connections OS871 and OS872 between Vienna and Tehran are affected.

The cancellations were decided due to the unclear security situation for the airspace around Tehran airport, the airline announced.

Recently, signs of an accidental shooting down of the Ukrainian aircraft had accumulated.

Together with national and international authorities, the airline is continuing to examine the safety situation for arrivals and departures in Iranian airspace. As soon as we have detailed information, we will decide whether or when our flights to Iran can be resumed.

The German Federal Aviation Office had previously recommended avoiding Tehran airspace. However, a spokeswoman for the German Ministry of Transport said that no ban had been issued.

The Ukrainian plane had crashed on Wednesday shortly after take-off, initially technical problems had been assumed. The Iranian authorities continue to hold to this thesis.

However, Austrian Airlines continues to fly to Erbil, Iraq.