Foreign Ministry Advises Against Travelling to Iran

Tehran and Mount Tochal, an exciting recreation area at height of 4,000 meters in winter.

Due to the current volatile situation in the region, it is not advisable to travel to Iran without being absolutely necessary.

On the part of the Austrian Foreign Ministry, the following statement was made:

"In the night of January 7th to 8th, 2020, Iran attacked the US Air Force base at Ain al-Assad in Iraq with missiles. A possible US reaction cannot be ruled out. It is recommended to avoid military or other strategically relevant targets.

Throughout the country, especially outside Tehran, politically motivated rallies with a large contingent of security forces may occur again and again. Crowds of people should be avoided and photographs and films should be avoided at all costs.

Particularly in the afternoon and early night hours, increased attention is required. Should you be caught in a demonstration procession, leave the site immediately. If this is not possible, go to a safe place or building immediately. Internet services, especially social media and telephony may be temporarily disabled.

The possibilities of support for persons who are Iranian as well as Austrian citizens are very limited in cases of imprisonment. Despite their dual citizenship, these persons are treated by Iranian authorities as persons who have only Iranian citizenship."