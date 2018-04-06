Sponsored
OMV Buys Oilfield Shares in Abu Dhabi for USD 1.5 Bln
Listed oil corporation OMV is acquiring 20 percent of two offshore oil fields in Abu Dhabi from the Abu Dhabi oil group ADNOC. The purchase price for the concession and the associated infrastructure amounts to USD 1.5 billion. OMV has already a long relationship with Abu Dhabi. OMV opened a representation office in Abu Dhabi in 2007. Today Abu Dhabi is the location of the Business Hub for OMV´s Upstream Middle East & Africa activities.
