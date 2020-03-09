Rebookings: Austrian Airlines Responds to Customers' Needs
Lifestyle & Travel › Travel ♦ Published: Yesterday; 23:02 ♦ (Vindobona)
Since the number of cancellations and rebookings has risen sharply as a result of the coronavirus crisis, AUA Austrian Airlines is forced to be flexible in accommodating existing customers when rebooking. In the case of higher ticket prices, however, the differences must be borne by the customer himself.
Austrian Airlines offers passengers an extensive waiver policy for rebooking. / Picture: © Austrian Airlines / Metro Verlag (CC BY-SA 2.0)
In doing so, the Austrian home carrier is taking into account the current developments surrounding the spread of the coronavirus and the associated uncertainties of passengers.
The new waiver policy applies to existing and future bookings on the worldwide route network of the airline.
Rebooking options for future bookings …
or Log In
Fast News Search
Sponsored Content