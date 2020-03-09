Rebookings: Austrian Airlines Responds to Customers' Needs

Lifestyle & TravelTravel ♦ Published: Yesterday; 23:02 ♦ (Vindobona)

Since the number of cancellations and rebookings has risen sharply as a result of the coronavirus crisis, AUA Austrian Airlines is forced to be flexible in accommodating existing customers when rebooking. In the case of higher ticket prices, however, the differences must be borne by the customer himself.

Austrian Airlines offers passengers an extensive waiver policy for rebooking. / Picture: © Austrian Airlines / Metro Verlag (CC BY-SA 2.0)

In doing so, the Austrian home carrier is taking into account the current developments surrounding the spread of the coronavirus and the associated uncertainties of passengers.

The new waiver policy applies to existing and future bookings on the worldwide route network of the airline.

Rebooking options for future bookings

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Coronavirus in Austria: Live-Ticker (Yesterday)
Coronavirus: Air Travel via Vienna International Airport - Latest Update (March 8)
COVID-19: Travel Between Iran and Austria Declines Sharply (March 8)
Austrian Airlines Cancels All Flights to Tel Aviv (March 8)
Austrian Airlines Confirms Flight Irregularities Due to Coronavirus (March 5)
Travel between Austria and Italy: Security Levels 3 to 5 (March 3)
Austrian Airlines Cancels Further Flights to Italy, China and Iran Still Suspended (March 3)
AUA Posts Positive Operating Result (August 2, 2013)
Read More
Airline Industry, Flughafen Wien, VIA Vienna International Airport, Tourism Industry, 2019-nCov, COVID-19, Coronavirus, Health Policy, AUA Austrian Airlines
Featured
Coronavirus in Austria: Live-Ticker
Coronavirus in Austria: Update
Coronavirus in Vienna: Update
Coronavirus: Air Travel via Vienna International Airport - Latest Update
See latest Vindobona Newsletter