Austrian Airlines Cancels All Flights to Tel Aviv

Due to the new entry restrictions imposed by the Israeli government, Austrian Airlines is forced to discontinue its flight connection to Tel Aviv as of today, Sunday, 8 March 2020. An adapted flight programme will continue to take passengers from Israel back to Austria and other countries.

Austrian Airlines is cancelling all three daily flights to Tel Aviv until March 28, 2020. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Israel Defense Forces [CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)]

Austrian Airlines is cancelling three daily flights until March 28, 2020.

Including today, Sunday, an adapted flight program will be operated to return passengers from Israel to Austria and other countries.

Passengers whose flights are cancelled will be rebooked if possible or will receive a refund, Austrian Airlines announces on its website. …

