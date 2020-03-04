Israel Issues Entry Ban for Austrians
Out of concern about the spread of the coronavirus, Israel is extending the tightened entry requirements to Austria as well as Italy, Germany, Spain, France and Switzerland. The prohibition includes the holding international conferences in Israel.
The spread of the respiratory disease COVID-19 leads in many places to increased entry controls, health checks with temperature measurements, in individual cases also entry bans, as in the case of Israel.
In a joint travel advisory for Israel and the Palestinian Territories (West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza Strip), the BMEIA Federal Ministry for Europe Integration and Foreign Affairs has informed that Israel has announced that, due to the spreading corona virus, it will impose an entry ban on all travellers coming from Austria as well as Italy, Germany, Spain, France and Switzerland as of 6 March 2020.
Apparently, this does not apply to those travellers who have a valid residence status in Israel and to Israeli citizens.
Even Israeli nationals as well as Austrian nationals can only exceptionally enter Israel from these countries if they undergo a 14-day home quarantine.
Already entered persons from this circle should not participate in events with more than 100 persons for 14 days.
As a preventive measure to halt the spread of the coronavirus in Israel, restrictions have already been imposed on travelers from certain risk countries.
The message from the Israeli Ministry of Health spokesman reads as follows:
11 Health Ministry Steps to Protect the Corona:
- Israelis returning from France, Germany, Switzerland, Spain and Austria will be charged with home isolation for 14 days, the retroactive decision from the date of departure.
- Foreigners from these countries will not be able to enter Israel, but will exhibit a proven ability to isolate a home. Implementation of this decision will take effect in the coming days.
- Prohibition on holding international conferences in Israel.
- Residents of Israel returning from international conferences abroad - will be charged with home isolation for 14 days.
- Health care workers - a blanket ban on going abroad.
- More than 5,000 people are not allowed to hold mass events and crowds.
- Conferences for gatherings of more than 100 persons are prohibited for persons returning from any destination abroad In the last 14 days.
- Recommendation to the Civil Service Commissioner to prohibit workers' ports overseas.
- Recommendation for those aged 60 and over and those with chronic background illnesses such as heart disease, diabetes, hypertension, respiratory disease or immunosuppression, to avoid crowds and contact with people returning from any destination abroad or with symptoms or people suspected of being blue.
- Tourists staying in Iran, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon (in the last 14 days) will not be allowed.
- The Health Ministry recommends strict hygiene and avoiding handshakes.