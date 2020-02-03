Russia Commemorates 500 Officers Murdered by Austrians

It was only in May 2001 that a memorial stone was erected in Ried in der Riedmark (a municipality in the district of Perg in the Austrian state of Upper Austria). / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Andreas Maislinger [Copyrighted free use]

In the night of February 2, 1945, about 500 Soviet officers attempted to escape from death block 20 of Mauthausen concentration camp as prisoners of war in a cold temperature of -8°C.

Using the fire extinguishers of their barracks and various projectiles, one group attacked the two watchtowers, while a second group with damp blankets and clothing short-circuited the electric…