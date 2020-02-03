Sponsored
Russia Commemorates 500 Officers Murdered by Austrians
Published: Yesterday; 15:02 · (Vindobona)
During a memorial service for the victims of a horrible war crime, ceremonial wreath-laying ceremonies were held in the Mühlviertel district, attended by Russian, Israeli and Austrian representatives. Known under the euphemistic name "Mühlviertler Hasenjagd" (Mühlviertel hare/rabbit hunt), in February 1945 National Socialist units as well as soldiers and civilians hunted and murdered over 500 escaped Soviet prisoners after a major escape from the Mauthausen concentration camp.
It was only in May 2001 that a memorial stone was erected in Ried in der Riedmark (a municipality in the district of Perg in the Austrian state of Upper Austria). / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Andreas Maislinger [Copyrighted free use]This article includes a total of 601 words.
In the night of February 2, 1945, about 500 Soviet officers attempted to escape from death block 20 of Mauthausen concentration camp as prisoners of war in a cold temperature of -8°C.
Using the fire extinguishers of their barracks and various projectiles, one group attacked the two watchtowers, while a second group with damp blankets and clothing short-circuited the electric…
