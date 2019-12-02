Sponsored
Article Tools
Meet the New Ambassador of the State of Israel, H.E. Mr. Mordechai Denis Paul Rodgold
Published: December 2, 2019; 16:33 · (Vindobona)
The new Ambassador of the State of Israel to Austria, H.E. Mr. Mordechai Denis Paul Rodgold presented Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen with his letter of accreditation at the Vienna Hofburg.
Ambassador of Israel to Austria, H.E. Mr. Mordechai Denis Paul Rodgold. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Carina Karlovits and Clemens Schwarz / HBFThis article includes a total of 49 words.
On November 28, 2019, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador of the State of Israel to Austria, H.E. Mr. Mordechai Denis Paul Rodgold to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of his letter of accreditation.
Fast News Search