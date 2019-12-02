Sponsored
Article Tools

Meet the New Ambassador of the State of Israel, H.E. Mr. Mordechai Denis Paul Rodgold

Published: December 2, 2019; 16:33 · (Vindobona)

The new Ambassador of the State of Israel to Austria, H.E. Mr. Mordechai Denis Paul Rodgold presented Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen with his letter of accreditation at the Vienna Hofburg.

Ambassador of Israel to Austria, H.E. Mr. Mordechai Denis Paul Rodgold. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Carina Karlovits and Clemens Schwarz / HBF

On November 28, 2019, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador of the State of Israel to Austria, H.E. Mr. Mordechai Denis Paul Rodgold to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of his letter of accreditation.

This article includes a total of 49 words.

or Log In

Fast News Search
Read More
Mordechai Denis Paul Rodgold, Embassies, Israel
Featured
Updated Directory of Foreign Ambassadors in Austria 2019
List of National Days of the home countries of all foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter