Article Tools

Vienna Welcomes New Ambassadors from Australia, Israel, UAE, Kenya, Cuba and Libya

Published: December 3, 2019; 19:02 · (Vindobona)

Recently Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the six newly accredited Ambassadors of the United Arab Emirates, the Commonwealth of Australia, the State of Israel, the Republic of Kenya, the Republic of Cuba and the State of Libya to Austria to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of their letters of accreditation.

New Ambassadors from from Australia, Israel, UAE, Kenya, Cuba and Libya have arrived in Vienna, Austria. / Picture: © Vindobona.org

Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates, H.E. Ibrahim Salim Mohamed Al Musharrakh

Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates, H.E. Ibrahim Salim Mohamed Al Musharrakh

Ambassador of the Republic of Kenya, H.E. Mr. Robinson Njeru Githae

Ambassador of the Republic of Kenya, H.E. Mr. Robinson Njeru Githae

Ambassador of the Commonwealth of Australia, H.E. Mr. Richard Travers Sadleir

Ambassador of the Commonwealth of Australia, H.E. Mr. Richard Travers Sadleir

Meet the New Ambassador of the State of Israel, H.E. Mr. Mordechai Denis Paul Rodgold

Ambassador of the State of Israel, H.E. Mr. Mordechai Denis Paul Rodgold

Ambassador of the State of Libya to Austria, H.E. Mr. Jalal E. A. Alashi

Ambassador of the State of Libya to Austria, H.E. Mr. Jalal E. A. Alashi

Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba to Austria, H.E. Ms. Loipa Sánchez Lorenzo

Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba to Austria, H.E. Ms. Loipa Sánchez Lorenzo

Photo Copyright: www.bundespraesident.at / Carina Karlovits und Clemens Schwarz/HBF

Copyright © Vindobona. You may share using our article tools. Please don't cut articles from Vindobona and redistribute by email or post to the web.
Fast News Search
Related News
Meet the New Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba to Austria, H.E. Ms. Loipa Sánchez Lorenzo (December 3)
Meet the New Ambassador of the State of Libya to Austria, H.E. Mr. Jalal E. A. Alashi (December 3)
Meet the New Ambassador of the Republic of Kenya, H.E. Mr. Robinson Njeru Githae (December 3)
Meet the New Ambassador of the State of Israel, H.E. Mr. Mordechai Denis Paul Rodgold (December 3)
Meet the New Ambassador of the Commonwealth of Australia, H.E. Mr. Richard Travers Sadleir (December 3)
Meet the New Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates, H.E. Ibrahim Salim Mohamed Al Musharrakh (December 3)
Read More
Australia, Israel, UAE United Arab Emirates, Kenya, Cuba, Libya
Featured
Updated Directory of Foreign Ambassadors in Austria 2019
List of National Days of the home countries of all foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter