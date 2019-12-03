Sponsored
Vienna Welcomes New Ambassadors from Australia, Israel, UAE, Kenya, Cuba and Libya
Published: December 3, 2019; 19:02 · (Vindobona)
Recently Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the six newly accredited Ambassadors of the United Arab Emirates, the Commonwealth of Australia, the State of Israel, the Republic of Kenya, the Republic of Cuba and the State of Libya to Austria to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of their letters of accreditation.
New Ambassadors from from Australia, Israel, UAE, Kenya, Cuba and Libya have arrived in Vienna, Austria. / Picture: © Vindobona.org
Photo Copyright: www.bundespraesident.at / Carina Karlovits und Clemens Schwarz/HBF
