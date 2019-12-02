Article Tools

Meet the New Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates, H.E. Ibrahim Salim Mohamed Al Musharrakh

Published: December 2, 2019; 08:08 · (Vindobona)

The new Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Austria, H.E. Ibrahim Salim Mohamed Al Musharrakh presented Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen with his letter of accreditation at the Vienna Hofburg. He is also non-resident ambassador to Hungary, the Slovak Republic and the Republic of Slovenia.

Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates, H.E. Ibrahim Salim Mohamed Al Musharrakh / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Carina Karlovits and Clemens Schwarz / HBF

On November 28, 2019, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates, H.E. Ibrahim Salim Mohamed Al Musharrakh to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of his letter of accreditation.

This article includes a total of 47 words.

or Log In

Fast News Search
Read More
Ibrahim Salim Mohamed Al Musharrakh, UAE United Arab Emirates, Embassies
Featured
Updated Directory of Foreign Ambassadors in Austria 2019
List of National Days of the home countries of all foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter