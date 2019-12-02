Sponsored
Meet the New Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates, H.E. Ibrahim Salim Mohamed Al Musharrakh
Published: December 2, 2019; 08:08 · (Vindobona)
The new Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Austria, H.E. Ibrahim Salim Mohamed Al Musharrakh presented Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen with his letter of accreditation at the Vienna Hofburg. He is also non-resident ambassador to Hungary, the Slovak Republic and the Republic of Slovenia.
Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates, H.E. Ibrahim Salim Mohamed Al Musharrakh / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Carina Karlovits and Clemens Schwarz / HBF
On November 28, 2019, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates, H.E. Ibrahim Salim Mohamed Al Musharrakh to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of his letter of accreditation.
