Meet the New Ambassador of the Republic of Kenya, H.E. Mr. Robinson Njeru Githae
Published: December 3, 2019; 12:33 · (Vindobona)
The new Ambassador of the Republic of Kenya to Austria, H.E. Mr. Robinson Njeru Githae presented Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen with his letter of accreditation at the Vienna Hofburg.
Ambassador of the Republic of Kenya, H.E. Mr. Robinson Njeru Githae. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Carina Karlovits and Clemens Schwarz / HBF
On November 28, 2019, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador of the Republic of Kenya to Vienna, H.E. Mr. Robinson Njeru Githae to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of his letter of accreditation.
