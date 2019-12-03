Sponsored
Article Tools
Meet the New Ambassador of the State of Libya to Austria, H.E. Mr. Jalal E. A. Alashi
Published: December 3, 2019; 15:45 · (Vindobona)
The new Ambassador of the State of Libya to Austria, H.E. Mr. Jalal E. A. Alashi presented Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen with his letter of accreditation at the Vienna Hofburg.
Ambassador of the State of Libya to Austria, H.E. Mr. Jalal E. A. Alashi. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Carina Karlovits and Clemens Schwarz / HBF
On November 28, 2019, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador of the State of Libya, H.E. Mr. Jalal E. A. Alashi to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of his letter of accreditation.
Fast News Search