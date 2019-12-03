Meet the New Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba to Austria, H.E. Ms. Loipa Sánchez Lorenzo

Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba to Austria, H.E. Ms.Loipa Sánchez Lorenzo. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Carina Karlovits and Clemens Schwarz / HBF

On November 28, 2019, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba to Austria, H.E. Ms. Loipa Sánchez Lorenzo to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of her letter of accreditation.