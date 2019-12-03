Sponsored
Meet the New Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba to Austria, H.E. Ms. Loipa Sánchez Lorenzo
Published: December 3, 2019; 18:07 · (Vindobona)
The new Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba to Austria, H.E. Ms. Loipa Sánchez Lorenzo presented Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen with her letter of accreditation at the Vienna Hofburg.
Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba to Austria, H.E. Ms.Loipa Sánchez Lorenzo. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Carina Karlovits and Clemens Schwarz / HBFThis article includes a total of 49 words.
On November 28, 2019, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba to Austria, H.E. Ms. Loipa Sánchez Lorenzo to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of her letter of accreditation.
