Permanent Representative of Cuba H.E. Ms. Sánchez Lorenzo Presents Credentials
The new Permanent Representative of Cuba to the United Nations (Vienna), Loipa Sánchez Lorenzo, presented her credentials yesterday to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Ghada Waly. Find her resume as follows.
Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba to Austria, H.E. Ms. Loipa Sánchez Lorenzo / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Carina Karlovits and Clemens Schwarz / HBF
During her career, Ms. Sánchez Lorenzo, who is also Ambassador to Austria, Croatia and Slovenia, has served in various capacities, among them:
|Curriculum Vitae:
|Career History:
