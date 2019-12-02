Sponsored
Article Tools
Meet the New Ambassador of the Commonwealth of Australia, H.E. Mr. Richard Travers Sadleir
Published: December 2, 2019; 12:20 · (Vindobona)
The new Ambassador of the Commonwealth of Australia to Austria, H.E. Mr. Richard Travers Sadleir presented Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen with his letter of accreditation at the Vienna Hofburg.
Ambassador of the Commonwealth of Australia to Austria, H.E. Mr. Richard Travers Sadleir / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Carina Karlovits and Clemens Schwarz / HBFThis article includes a total of 48 words.
On November 28, 2019, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador of the Commonwealth of Australia to Austria, H.E. Mr. Richard Travers Sadleir to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of his letter of accreditation.
Fast News Search