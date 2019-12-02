Article Tools

Meet the New Ambassador of the Commonwealth of Australia, H.E. Mr. Richard Travers Sadleir

Published: December 2, 2019; 12:20 · (Vindobona)

The new Ambassador of the Commonwealth of Australia to Austria, H.E. Mr. Richard Travers Sadleir presented Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen with his letter of accreditation at the Vienna Hofburg.

Ambassador of the Commonwealth of Australia to Austria, H.E. Mr. Richard Travers Sadleir / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Carina Karlovits and Clemens Schwarz / HBF

On November 28, 2019, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador of the Commonwealth of Australia to Austria, H.E. Mr. Richard Travers Sadleir to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of his letter of accreditation.

