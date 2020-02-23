Sponsored Content
Iran Nuclear Agreement: Rouhani and Zarif Met Schallenberg
Austria's Foreign Minister Schallenberg met with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif and President Hassan Rouhani in Iran to mediate in the nuclear dispute. Rouhani himself has compared the US sanctions against Iran with the corona virus, saying that fear of it is greater than reality.
According to Iran Front Page news website, "Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has likened the US sanctions against the Islamic Republic to the novel coronavirus, the fear of which he said is greater than its reality." / Picture: © Iranian and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona
We have to move from monologue to dialogue, Schallenberg said ahead of the meeting.
The goal, he said, is to save the Vienna nuclear agreement (JCPOA Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action).
The agreement prohibits Iran from building nuclear missiles.
However, the USA and Iran itself have already withdrawn from the agreement.
