Sponsored
Article Tools

Hassan Rouhani Expected in Vienna in Early July

Published: Yesterday; 11:12 · (Vindobona)

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (حسن روحانی) will meet his Austrian counterpart Alexander Van der Bellen in Vienna on 4 July according to media reports.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani appears to be coming to Vienna on 4 July / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Tasnim News Agency [CC BY 4.0]

The daily "Die Presse" reports that according to diplomatic circles preparations for the meeting are underway and a preliminary discussion has already taken place in Tehran.

Whether the meeting will actually take place will probably depend on foreign policy developments that are currently in the balance.

Now that the US has withdrawn from the nuclear agreement and…

This article includes a total of 139 words.

or Log In

Fast News Search
Read More
Hassan Rouhani, Iran, Mohammad Javad Zarif, Donald Trump
Featured
US Ambassador Traina Arrives in Vienna: "Austria is one of America's first friends"
Hassan Rouhani Expected in Vienna in Early July
List of National Days of the home countries of all foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter