Iran: Last Chance to Save Nuclear Deal Failed in Vienna

Mushroom cloud of atomic bomb / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / United States Department of Energy [Public Domain]

The partners of the nuclear agreement with Iran have again discussed in Vienna how a collapse of the agreement can be averted.

Diplomats from Great Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China met with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

The central points of the meeting were Tehran's disappointment with economic relations and the lack of implementation of commitments.

Abbas Araghchi said after the meeting, that despite some progress made, Iran is likely to continue on its path of partial withdrawal from the nuclear programme.

He would report on the meeting in Tehran, but did not believe that the progress was considered sufficient, Araghchi said.

It is therefore expected that Iran will soon violate two key conditions of the 2015 nuclear agreement.

This will once again put the already threatened agreement, from which the US withdrew in 2018, to the test.

Recently, IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano warned against the withdrawal.

It is essential that Iran fully implements its nuclear-related commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Amano told the Agency's Board of Governors.

Mr Amano noted the announcement by Iran's Supreme National Security Council on 8 May that it had "issued an order to stop some of Iran's measures" under the JCPOA.

"I am worried about increasing tensions over the Iranian nuclear issue," he said. "As I have constantly emphasised, the nuclear-related commitments entered into by Iran under the JCPOA represent a significant gain for nuclear verification. I therefore hope that ways can be found to reduce current tensions through dialogue. It is essential that Iran fully implements its nuclear-related commitments under the JCPOA."

The USA withdrew from the agreement in May 2018. At the same time, US President Donald Trump imposed harsh sanctions on Tehran. From Trump's point of view, the deal does not prevent Iran from building an atomic bomb. He also complains that the country's missile programme is not part of the agreement.