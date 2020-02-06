Schallenberg Met UN Secretary General Guterres

Published: 6 hours ago; 08:54

UN Secretary-General Guterres met with Austrian Foreign Minister Schallenberg.

Schallenberg (left) and Guterres: multilateralism, disarmament, climate protection, Iran, Syria and Libya on the agenda. / Picture: © UN Photo / Eskinder Debebe

The visit was intended to signal Austria's support for multilateralism.

Other topics on the agenda were disarmament, climate protection, Iran, Syria and Libya.

Already last autumn Austrian Foreign Minister Schallenberg addressed the UN General Assembly, stressing the need for enhanced international cooperation.

UN United Nations, Antonio Guterres, Alexander Schallenberg, Terrorism, Multilateralism, Climate Change
